When Zinedine Zidane’s infamous headbutt echoed on cricket field

Karnataka are playing Jammu&Kashmir in the final of the Ranji Trophy in India

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: The cricket field became an unlikely stage for a Zinedine Zidane moment during the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir in Hubli, as tensions boiled over in a dramatic echo of the 2006 FIFA World Cup final.

The second day of the match was largely dominated by J&K batting. Building on their solid first-day foundation of 282 for two — anchored by a century from Shubham Pundir and a half-century from Abdul Samad — they extended their innings to a commanding 527 for six before rain intervened to end the day’s play early.

Karnataka players including Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, and KV Aneesh kept sledging throughout the day, aiming to unsettle the J&K batters.

The incident happened after the fourth ball of the 101st over of the match. J&K skipper Paras Dogra was at the crease with Kanhaiya Wadhawan, with Jammu and Kashmir just four wickets down and well past the score of 300.

After Dogra edged a delivery from Prasidh Krishna for four, a few words were exchanged between the J&K captain and substitute fielder KV Aneesh at forward short leg. Dogra straightaway charged at Aneesh, headbutted him with his helmet, before Mayank Agarwal intervened. It is believed that Aneesh’s constant sledging triggered Dogra.

Karnataka captain Devdutt Padikkal could also be seen talking to the umpire.

The umpires were quick to intervene, though restoring calm proved easier said than done. Interestingly, by day’s end, Dogra and Karnataka’s Prasidh Krishna were spotted sharing a relaxed exchange.

