Kerala vs Services Santosh Trophy final deserves more attention and here is how you can watch it free

The winner will claim their eighth title and equal Punjab's achievement
Once the pinnacle of Indian domestic football, the Santosh Trophy has gradually lost its charm in recent years. It's a sad reality. The competition that once commanded headlines and passionate crowds, particularly in Kerala where football is deeply embedded in the culture, now struggles for attention. Many remain unaware that Kerala has reached yet another final, with the achievement receiving far less media attention than it deserves. It is not just a Santosh Trophy issue. Football in India as a whole is struggling, with uncertainty surrounding key decisions within the federation and the league structure. Yet this Sunday's final offers a chance for the tournament to reclaim some of its lost glory.
Kerala and Services will lock horns on Sunday, February 8 in Assam for the coveted Santosh Trophy. Both teams arrive with identical trophy records, having won the championship seven times each. The winner will claim their eighth title and equal Punjab's achievement.
West Bengal remains the most successful team in the tournament's history with 33 titles. As defending champions, they were favorites to repeat, but their unexpected quarterfinal exit has left the door open for new champions.
Services completed a strong qualifying campaign in Group H, winning all three group matches against Goa, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep to accumulate 9 points and finish atop the standings.
The competition intensified in the final round. Placed in Group B alongside Kerala, Railways, Punjab, Meghalaya, and Odisha, Services finished fourth but still advanced to the knockout stage, demonstrating their resilience under pressure.
The quarterfinals proved to be their defining moment. Facing defending champions West Bengal, Services played out a tense 0-0 draw after extra time. However, they held their nerve in the penalty shootout, converting their chances to win 3-2 and eliminate the favorites. A commanding 2-0 victory over Railways in the semifinals secured their place in the final.
Kerala earned direct entry into the final round as last year's runners-up, immediately establishing dominance by topping Group B with 10 points from their matches.
Their knockout performance has been exceptional. In the quarterfinals, Kerala dismantled Assam with a convincing 3-0 victory. They elevated their game in the semifinals, delivering a masterclass with a 4-0 demolition of Punjab. They have kept cleansheet in both the knockout games. Now in their second consecutive final, Kerala appear to be the stronger side heading into Sunday's showdown.
The Santosh Trophy final will be streamed live on FIFA+ and the AIFF YouTube channel, providing viewers across India and worldwide access to the match.
• FIFA+ can be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store
• Viewers can also watch via the official FIFA+ website
• Just sign up for free
• Go to the Live tab and search for Santosh Trophy
• The match will be available to watch free of cost worldwide
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox