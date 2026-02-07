Kerala vs Services Santosh Trophy final deserves more attention and here is how you can watch it free

Once the pinnacle of Indian domestic football, the Santosh Trophy has gradually lost its charm in recent years. It's a sad reality. The competition that once commanded headlines and passionate crowds, particularly in Kerala where football is deeply embedded in the culture, now struggles for attention. Many remain unaware that Kerala has reached yet another final, with the achievement receiving far less media attention than it deserves. It is not just a Santosh Trophy issue. Football in India as a whole is struggling, with uncertainty surrounding key decisions within the federation and the league structure. Yet this Sunday's final offers a chance for the tournament to reclaim some of its lost glory.