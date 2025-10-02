GOLD/FOREX
Heated moments in cricket: When tempers flared in the Gentleman’s Game

Revisiting some of the most infamous on-field altercations in cricket history

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
4 MIN READ
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf involve in a heated arguement during their Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The recently concluded Asia Cup once again proved that cricket, often dubbed the “Gentleman’s Game,” is not always immune to controversy and heated exchanges — especially during high-stakes encounters like India vs Pakistan. Emotions ran high not only during the games but even spilled over into the post-match presentation after the final, despite India finishing the tournament undefeated against Pakistan. Although India won all three meetings, each match came with its fair share of tension, drama, and flashpoints.

Let’s revisit some of the most infamous on-field altercations that have left a mark on the sport’s history.

1981 — Australia vs Pakistan: Dennis Lillee vs Javed Miandad

One of the most explosive confrontations in cricket history occurred during a Test match when Pakistan’s Javed Miandad attempted a single off Dennis Lillee. As Miandad ran past, Lillee deliberately blocked his path. The two exchanged words, but things escalated when Lillee kicked Miandad from behind while retrieving his cap. In response, Miandad lifted his bat threateningly as if to strike the bowler. The incident shocked the cricketing world, especially given Miandad’s role as captain.

1992 — Pakistan vs India: Miandad vs Kiran More

During a World Cup clash at the SCG, Javed Miandad became visibly irritated with Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More’s constant and loud appeals. In a bizarre and unforgettable moment, Miandad mockingly imitated More’s antics by performing exaggerated frog-like jumps on the pitch. This comic yet tense incident remains one of the most iconic visuals from India-Pakistan World Cup history.

1996 — India vs Pakistan: Aamer Sohail vs Venkatesh Prasad

In a do-or-die World Cup quarter-final, Aamer Sohail smashed Prasad for a boundary and pointed his bat at the Indian pacer in a provocative gesture. However, Prasad had the last laugh — clean bowling Sohail on the very next ball and responding with a silent, icy stare and a finger pointed back to the pavilion. The exchange perfectly summed up the rivalry’s fierce competitiveness.

2003 — West Indies vs Australia: Sarwan vs McGrath

During a heated Test series, Glenn McGrath, visibly frustrated, sledged Ramnaresh Sarwan, who fired back with a personal retort allegedly involving McGrath’s wife, who was battling cancer at the time. The altercation escalated dramatically with McGrath threatening Sarwan. This emotional clash remains one of the most serious sledging incidents in cricket’s modern era.

2007 — India vs Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi

In the 3rd ODI in Kanpur, Gautam Gambhir hit Afridi for a boundary, prompting an angry reaction. The two collided mid-pitch on the next ball and exchanged heated words. Umpire Ian Gould had to step in. Afridi was fined 95% of his match fee, while Gambhir was docked 65%, highlighting the severity of the clash.

2007 — India vs England: Yuvraj Singh vs Andrew Flintoff

Though not physical, this verbal spat led to a historic moment. After Flintoff sledged Yuvraj in a T20 World Cup match, Yuvraj unleashed his fury on Stuart Broad in the next over, hitting six sixes in six balls that was etched into the history books. What started as a minor spat became a defining moment in T20 cricket history.

2008 — India vs Australia: Harbhajan Singh vs Andrew Symonds

None can forget the infamous Monkeygate controversy. In a fiery Sydney Test, Harbhajan exchanged words with Symonds after a friendly pat to Brett Lee. Symonds accused Harbhajan of calling him a “monkey,” leading to a major racism controversy. Harbhajan was initially handed a three-match ban, and the BCCI even threatened to pull out of the tour. The case went all the way to the ICC, marking one of cricket’s most damaging controversies.

2008 — India vs Australia: Gautam Gambhir vs Shane Watson

In another Border-Gavaskar clash, Gambhir elbowed Shane Watson while running between wickets, sparking an on-field spat. Later, he also clashed with Simon Katich. Although Gambhir scored a double century, the match referee handed him a one-Test ban for his conduct.

2012 — India vs Pakistan: Kamran Akmal vs Ishant Sharma

During a T20I in Bengaluru, Ishant and Kamran Akmal got into a heated argument after a disputed no-ball decision. The following ball beat Akmal’s bat, and the two exchanged words and gestures before teammates intervened. The incident showcased the intense pressure in Indo-Pak clashes.

2009 — West Indies vs Australia: Sulieman Benn vs Brad Haddin

In Perth, a run-out attempt led to a tense moment when Haddin pointed his bat at spinner Sulieman Benn in frustration. A physical confrontation ensued, involving Mitchell Johnson as well. Benn was suspended for one match, while Haddin was fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

2010 — India vs Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh vs Shoaib Akhtar

During an Asia Cup match in Dambulla, Harbhajan smashed Shoaib for a six, prompting a fiery bouncer in response. The two got into a heated face-off with aggressive finger-pointing. Umpires had to separate them to restore order.

2010 — South Africa vs West Indies: Jacques Kallis vs Kemar Roach

As South Africa cruised to a series win, Kemar Roach delivered a hostile bouncer to Kallis and followed it up with a heated verbal exchange. Though the match was all but decided, Roach’s aggression led to an unnecessary confrontation.

2018 — South Africa vs Australia: Quinton de Kock vs David Warner

During a fiery Test series, David Warner allegedly sledged De Kock with personal remarks about his family. De Kock reportedly responded during the walk to the dressing rooms, triggering Warner’s furious reaction. CCTV footage later showed teammates restraining Warner, highlighting the intensity of the off-field altercation.

