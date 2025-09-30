After Asia Cup, when will India play Pakistan again next?

Both faced off each other thrice in the Asia Cup in UAE, with India winning all of them
Dubai: India vs Pakistan matches are never short on drama or excitement. Every time these cricketing giants face off, a carnival-like atmosphere takes over, igniting passion among fans on both sides of the border. In recent years, the intensity has only grown — partly due to how rarely they meet now.
With political tensions souring relations between the two nations, bilateral series are off the table. As a result, India and Pakistan now only clash during ICC tournaments, and mostly at neutral venues under a hybrid hosting arrangement.
During the last Asia Cup held in the UAE, fans got a triple treat as the two nations faced off three times. India came out on top in all three encounters, including the final, where they lifted the trophy to retain their Asia Cup crown. However, the tournament wasn’t without controversy. The Indian team celebrated their win without the trophy after reportedly refusing to receive it from Mohsin Naqvi, the current president of the Asian Cricket Council.
Despite such off-field drama, fans are already eagerly looking ahead to the next high-stakes encounter between the two sides. The wait might not be too long.
India and Pakistan are expected to meet again at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place between February 7 and March 8, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. With the tournament expected to follow the same 20-team format used in 2024, India and Pakistan are likely to be drawn into the same group — setting the stage for another group-stage showdown around mid-February 2026.
At present, 15 teams have qualified for the 2026 edition: India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Netherlands, and Italy — the latter making their World Cup debut. The five remaining slots will be filled via regional qualifiers: two from Africa and three from Asia and East Asia-Pacific.
The 2026 tournament format mirrors that of the 2024 edition held in the West Indies and USA. The 20 teams will be split into four groups of five, with the top two from each group progressing to the Super Eight stage. From there, the best four advance to the semi-finals. India are the defending champions, having beaten South Africa in the 2024 final in Barbados.
Matches will be held at five venues in India and two in Sri Lanka, with the final likely to be played in either Ahmedabad or Colombo — depending on whether Pakistan makes it to the final, as both nations have agreed not to play in each other’s countries.
2026 is shaping up to be a busy cricketing year for India. The BCCI has scheduled multiple marquee events, beginning with the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in early January (dates yet to be confirmed). This will be followed by the Men’s T20 World Cup, and then the IPL, tentatively set for March 15 to May 31. India will also host New Zealand for a white-ball series between January 11 and 31.
As the countdown begins, one thing is certain: whenever India and Pakistan meet on the cricket field, it’s more than just a game — it’s a spectacle.
