After Asia Cup, when will India play Pakistan again next?

During the last Asia Cup held in the UAE, fans got a triple treat as the two nations faced off three times. India came out on top in all three encounters, including the final, where they lifted the trophy to retain their Asia Cup crown. However, the tournament wasn’t without controversy. The Indian team celebrated their win without the trophy after reportedly refusing to receive it from Mohsin Naqvi, the current president of the Asian Cricket Council.

Dubai: India vs Pakistan matches are never short on drama or excitement. Every time these cricketing giants face off, a carnival-like atmosphere takes over, igniting passion among fans on both sides of the border. In recent years, the intensity has only grown — partly due to how rarely they meet now.

India and Pakistan are expected to meet again at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place between February 7 and March 8, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. With the tournament expected to follow the same 20-team format used in 2024, India and Pakistan are likely to be drawn into the same group — setting the stage for another group-stage showdown around mid-February 2026.

2026 is shaping up to be a busy cricketing year for India. The BCCI has scheduled multiple marquee events, beginning with the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in early January (dates yet to be confirmed). This will be followed by the Men’s T20 World Cup, and then the IPL, tentatively set for March 15 to May 31. India will also host New Zealand for a white-ball series between January 11 and 31.

Matches will be held at five venues in India and two in Sri Lanka, with the final likely to be played in either Ahmedabad or Colombo — depending on whether Pakistan makes it to the final, as both nations have agreed not to play in each other’s countries.

The 2026 tournament format mirrors that of the 2024 edition held in the West Indies and USA. The 20 teams will be split into four groups of five, with the top two from each group progressing to the Super Eight stage. From there, the best four advance to the semi-finals. India are the defending champions, having beaten South Africa in the 2024 final in Barbados.

