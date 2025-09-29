Asia Cup 2025: Spirit of cricket questioned after India-Pakistan clash

Pakistan captain Salman Agha reignites sportsmanship debate after handshake controversy
Dubai: India’s commanding victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final has been somewhat overshadowed by an ongoing handshake controversy, with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha accusing the Indian team of showing “disrespect” by avoiding the customary post-match gesture.
India sealed the title on Sunday with a clinical five-wicket win — their third consecutive triumph over Pakistan in as many weekends. However, instead of celebrating the cricket, headlines have been dominated by Salman’s pointed remarks at the post-match press conference.
Speaking after the final in Dubai, Salman expressed disappointment at what he called India’s refusal to engage in a long-standing tradition.
“What India have done this tournament is very disappointing. They’re not just disrespecting us, they’re disrespecting the spirit of cricket,” he said. “Good teams don’t do what they did today. We stood there, took our medals, and posed with the trophy alone. It felt deliberate.”
Despite his frustration, it’s worth noting that there is no official requirement in the ICC’s rulebook mandating handshakes before or after matches.
The controversy escalated after Salman suggested that Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav had shaken hands with him in private earlier in the tournament.
“He shook hands with me at the captain’s press conference and again during the referee’s meeting. But in public, in front of cameras, that gesture disappears,” Salman claimed. “I believe he’s following instructions, but if it were up to him, he’d have shaken my hand.”
The ICC has reportedly held multiple hearings related to the tensions between the two teams, resulting in fines for both Suryakumar Yadav and Haris Rauf over unrelated conduct violations.
Despite the off-field noise, India’s unbeaten run and Asia Cup triumph remain the central achievement of the tournament.
