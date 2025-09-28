Fans call for more India-Pakistan matches in the future

Despite their storied history, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the 2012—13 season, when Pakistan toured India. India’s last visit to Pakistan dates back to the 2008 Asia Cup, and for a bilateral series, even further — the 2005—06 season. Since then, political tensions have restricted matches between the two to ICC events, with neutral venues often hosting their contests. India opted not to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, playing their matches in Dubai instead. Even Asia Cup was moved to the UAE for the same reason despite India being the hosts.

Dubai: India and Pakistan may have clashed three times during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 , but for cricket fans across the globe, it’s still not enough. The fierce yet thrilling contest between the two nations continues to captivate audiences, who are now calling for more regular encounters between the cricketing giants.

Another Dubai resident, Mona Sarkar, shared a similar sentiment. “It would be amazing if the two countries could play each other more often. I was just a kid when I first watched an India-Pakistan game. Now, it feels like we have to wait years just to see them face off again.”

Fans, however, are growing increasingly vocal about wanting change. “It’s sad that we only get to see India-Pakistan matches during ICC tournaments,” said Rishi Mishra, an Indian expat in Dubai. “I understand the political sensitivities, but I believe sports should be kept separate. It’s the fans who suffer in the end.”

