Fans call for more India-Pakistan matches in the future

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the 2012—13 season

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India fans at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: India and Pakistan may have clashed three times during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, but for cricket fans across the globe, it’s still not enough. The fierce yet thrilling contest between the two nations continues to captivate audiences, who are now calling for more regular encounters between the cricketing giants.

Despite their storied history, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the 2012—13 season, when Pakistan toured India. India’s last visit to Pakistan dates back to the 2008 Asia Cup, and for a bilateral series, even further — the 2005—06 season. Since then, political tensions have restricted matches between the two to ICC events, with neutral venues often hosting their contests. India opted not to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, playing their matches in Dubai instead. Even Asia Cup was moved to the UAE for the same reason despite India being the hosts.

Indian and Pakistani cricket fans cheer their teams ahead of the final: (Video: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News)

Fans, however, are growing increasingly vocal about wanting change. “It’s sad that we only get to see India-Pakistan matches during ICC tournaments,” said Rishi Mishra, an Indian expat in Dubai. “I understand the political sensitivities, but I believe sports should be kept separate. It’s the fans who suffer in the end.”

Another Dubai resident, Mona Sarkar, shared a similar sentiment. “It would be amazing if the two countries could play each other more often. I was just a kid when I first watched an India-Pakistan game. Now, it feels like we have to wait years just to see them face off again.”

The excitement surrounding Sunday’s Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan is palpable, made even more special by the fact that it’s their first final meeting in the tournament’s 41-year history.

“It’s a big day,” said Sajjad Ali, a Pakistan national living in Abu Dhabi. “We wait for years to witness matches like this. The Asia Cup has been a gift — watching them play three times is rare. But once it ends, the long wait begins again.”

His friend, Moinuddin Ali, experienced his first live cricket match during the tournament. “Watching India vs Pakistan live for my first match? Unbelievable. It’s a memory I’ll always cherish. I hope there are many more like this in the future.”

As for the final itself, fans are divided but hopeful for a thrilling contest. “T20s are unpredictable,” said Sreedharan, another Dubai-based fan. “India might have beaten Pakistan twice already, but one strong performance can flip the script.”

Rishab Vohra was optimistic about India’s chances but warned against overconfidence. “India should win, but they must avoid complacency.”

On the other hand, Pakistani fans Rihan and Rizwan Ali believed their team could pull off an upset.

“India are favourites, no doubt, but Pakistan has found form at the perfect time. If they carry that momentum, they have a real shot at lifting the trophy.”

