Al Mazmi excelled during her academic career, graduating with honours in Electrical Engineering from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai. She later earned a master’s degree in Data Science from the University of Dubai, graduating with distinction and first-class honours.

Major General Ahmad Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, said Eng. Al Mazmi’s designation reflects her professionalism and commitment. He added that the recognition also highlights Dubai Police leadership’s vision, under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to empower women, enhance their skills, and create opportunities for them to excel in specialised fields while serving the nation.

Al Mazmi is also part of Dubai Police’s Digital Twin and Crime Scene Reconstruction project, which uses 3D scanning and simulation to document and reconstruct crime scenes. This technology allows detailed case analysis and supports the development of accurate hypotheses to uncover the truth.

