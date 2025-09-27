GOLD/FOREX
Meet Amna Al Mazmi, UAE’s first female ‘Forensic Engineering Expert’

Dubai Police engineer honoured for excellence in accident investigations

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Engineer Amna Khalid Al Mazmi
Engineer Amna Khalid Al Mazmi

Dubai: Engineer Amna Khalid Al Mazmi, from the Forensic Engineering Section of the Specialised Forensic Science Department at Dubai Police, has made history as the first woman in the UAE to be awarded the title of Forensic Engineering Expert.

She earned this distinction after meeting all internationally recognised standards in the field and fulfilling the specialised career path requirements set by Dubai Police. These included completing advanced courses, obtaining certifications, taking part in field assignments, and preparing technical reports on engineering failure investigations.

Al Mazmi has successfully led field investigations into engineering-related accidents, applying global standards recognised by the International Board of Forensic Engineering Sciences (IBFES) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). She is also an international member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Recognition from Dubai Police

Major General Ahmad Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, said Eng. Al Mazmi’s designation reflects her professionalism and commitment. He added that the recognition also highlights Dubai Police leadership’s vision, under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to empower women, enhance their skills, and create opportunities for them to excel in specialised fields while serving the nation.

Academic and professional journey

Al Mazmi excelled during her academic career, graduating with honours in Electrical Engineering from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai. She later earned a master’s degree in Data Science from the University of Dubai, graduating with distinction and first-class honours.

She began her career in the energy transmission sector before moving to Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation. There, she developed an interest in engineering-related investigations, which ultimately led her to the Forensic Engineering Section.

Forensic expertise and responsibilities

Al Mazmi received extensive training and became a role model through her participation in specialised forensic engineering courses. She has contributed to solving several complex cases requiring detailed technical reports.

Describing her work, she explained: “Forensic engineering involves investigating cases and incidents caused by engineering failures or possible engineering-related issues. My responsibilities include visiting crime scenes and conducting field investigations—such as in cases of fires in buildings suspected of structural flaws.”

 “We examine engineering elements, such as electrical circuits, to determine whether there was a technical fault or criminal interference. Findings are then submitted to the public prosecution and judiciary to support justice,” she added.

Al Mazmi emphasised the need for constant readiness: “A forensic engineering specialist must always be prepared to respond to emergencies, even outside working hours. That’s why I remain ready for urgent cases, working closely with other teams on site.”

She has successfully investigated numerous cases, accurately identifying their causes and providing crucial support for police files referred to prosecutors and courts.

Risks and challenges

Al Mazmi noted that forensic engineering investigations are both highly sensitive and risky: “Investigators and engineers must exercise extreme caution at accident scenes. Risks may include structural collapse, hazardous materials, and damaged systems that pose direct threats to safety — especially in areas affected by fires or large-scale destruction.”

Beyond her core duties, she has handled cases involving structural collapses, crane accidents, falls from heights, and carbon monoxide asphyxiation in vehicles. These cases demand precision and high-level expertise to produce reliable forensic reports.

Innovation and research

Al Mazmi is also part of Dubai Police’s Digital Twin and Crime Scene Reconstruction project, which uses 3D scanning and simulation to document and reconstruct crime scenes. This technology allows detailed case analysis and supports the development of accurate hypotheses to uncover the truth.

She presented a research paper on this innovative project at the European Academy of Criminal Sciences conference in Dublin, further underlining her contributions to advancing forensic science.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News
