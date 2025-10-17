Understanding Premiums: How family history affects your insurance

Here’s what to expect: while insurers consider your unique circumstances, a family history of breast cancer, especially in close relatives, does influence how your application is assessed. You’ll be asked about your family’s medical background, your own health habits, and may need a medical exam. Breast cancer remains a leading cause of critical illness claims, accounting for around 51 per cent of all claims for women in the last three years, according to a leading international life insurer. Insurers take these details seriously. For example, if your mother or sister was diagnosed at a young age, this can mean higher premiums or exclusions on your policy. Understanding these factors helps you make informed decisions about your coverage.