Emirati officer becomes first woman elected to Interpol's Asia committee

Major Aliya Al Kaabi has been elected to Interpol’s Asia Committee with 53% of the vote

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Major Aliya Al Kaabi.

 Abu Dhabi: Major Aliya Al Kaabi has been elected to Interpol’s Asia Committee with 53 percent of the vote, becoming the first woman to serve on the regional body. 

The victory was hailed by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who said the achievement reflected the UAE’s commitment to empowering women in leadership roles and strengthening global security cooperation.

“Thanks to the vision of our wise leadership and their support for both men and women, Major Aliya Al Kaabi has secured a seat on Interpol’s Asia Committee with 53 percent of the vote, as the first woman to represent this committee,” Sheikh Saif wrote on X.

He added that the UAE will continue to advance international police cooperation and reinforce joint efforts to combat organized crime worldwide.

