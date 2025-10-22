Submer expands in Middle East, Africa, Turkey to lead AI-ready datacenter revolution

The Middle East is transforming into a datacenter powerhouse with capacity in the region projected to triple, from 1GW in 2025 to 3.3GW over the next five years. In line with this growth, the UAE’s datacenter market is predicted to grow from $1.26 billion in 2024 to $3.33 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.64%. Together, these projections highlight the region’s strong commitment to advancing technology and digital infrastructure as key drivers of sustainable economic diversification and innovation-led growth.