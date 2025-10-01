Network International, Magnati officially merge

New entity to operate as Network International under Brookfield-led consortium ownership
Dubai: Network International and Magnati have officially completed their merger, creating one of the largest and fastest-growing fintech companies across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
The newly combined entity will operate as Network International LLC under the ownership of a Brookfield-led consortium.
The merged platform offers an expanded suite of services, including:
Digital payments
AI-powered insights
Advanced financial security and fraud prevention
SME lending
Insurance solutions
Operating in 56 markets, the company positions itself as a key player in driving financial inclusion and digital transformation across MEA.
Hadi Badri, Chairman of the Board at Network International, called the merger a milestone for the region: “This merger creates a UAE homegrown fintech champion for the Middle East and Africa region with attractive opportunities for growth and innovation. The combined platform will empower local merchants to thrive in one of the world’s most dynamic fintech regions.”
Group CEO Murat Cagri Suzer emphasized the expanded scale and technological depth: “By uniting two leaders with deep regional expertise and capabilities, we are creating a fintech platform with the scale, technology, and talent to shape the future of digital commerce across the region. Together, we bring even greater value to our clients and partners through diverse product offerings, faster innovation, enhanced data and insights, and a stronger geographic footprint.”
The integration of Network International and Magnati will take place in phases. For now, both brands will continue to co-exist in the market.
The newly formed Network International LLC is expected to leverage its expanded portfolio and regional reach to accelerate digital adoption, deepen collaboration with governments, and expand financial access across underserved segments in MEA.
