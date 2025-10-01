Network International, Magnati officially merge

Dubai: Network International and Magnati have officially completed their merger, creating one of the largest and fastest-growing fintech companies across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Hadi Badri, Chairman of the Board at Network International, called the merger a milestone for the region: “This merger creates a UAE homegrown fintech champion for the Middle East and Africa region with attractive opportunities for growth and innovation. The combined platform will empower local merchants to thrive in one of the world’s most dynamic fintech regions.”

The newly formed Network International LLC is expected to leverage its expanded portfolio and regional reach to accelerate digital adoption, deepen collaboration with governments, and expand financial access across underserved segments in MEA.

The integration of Network International and Magnati will take place in phases. For now, both brands will continue to co-exist in the market.

Group CEO Murat Cagri Suzer emphasized the expanded scale and technological depth: “By uniting two leaders with deep regional expertise and capabilities, we are creating a fintech platform with the scale, technology, and talent to shape the future of digital commerce across the region. Together, we bring even greater value to our clients and partners through diverse product offerings, faster innovation, enhanced data and insights, and a stronger geographic footprint.”

