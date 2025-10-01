GOLD/FOREX
Network International, Magnati officially merge

New entity to operate as Network International under Brookfield-led consortium ownership

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
The coming together of the UAE payment processors Network and Magnati is a major milestone.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Network International and Magnati have officially completed their merger, creating one of the largest and fastest-growing fintech companies across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The newly combined entity will operate as Network International LLC under the ownership of a Brookfield-led consortium.

Fintech powerhouse across 56 markets

The merged platform offers an expanded suite of services, including:

  • Digital payments

  • AI-powered insights

  • Advanced financial security and fraud prevention

  • SME lending

  • Insurance solutions

Operating in 56 markets, the company positions itself as a key player in driving financial inclusion and digital transformation across MEA.

Hadi Badri, Chairman of the Board at Network International, called the merger a milestone for the region: “This merger creates a UAE homegrown fintech champion for the Middle East and Africa region with attractive opportunities for growth and innovation. The combined platform will empower local merchants to thrive in one of the world’s most dynamic fintech regions.”

Integration plans

Group CEO Murat Cagri Suzer emphasized the expanded scale and technological depth: “By uniting two leaders with deep regional expertise and capabilities, we are creating a fintech platform with the scale, technology, and talent to shape the future of digital commerce across the region. Together, we bring even greater value to our clients and partners through diverse product offerings, faster innovation, enhanced data and insights, and a stronger geographic footprint.”

The integration of Network International and Magnati will take place in phases. For now, both brands will continue to co-exist in the market.

The newly formed Network International LLC is expected to leverage its expanded portfolio and regional reach to accelerate digital adoption, deepen collaboration with governments, and expand financial access across underserved segments in MEA.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
