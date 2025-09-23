Are you a creative designer? design Dubai Sports Council’s logo and win Dh100,000

Design Dubai Sports Council’s logo and win Dh100,000
The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) is inviting all UAE creatives to design its new official logo. The winner will receive Dh100,000. This is a unique opportunity to leave your mark on Dubai’s sporting identity and gain recognition around the world.
Who can enter
The competition is open to all UAE residents including professional designers, students, and creative enthusiasts. Every original idea is welcome.
Submission requirements
JPEG or PNG format with 300 DPI minimum
PDF format
Versions on white and black backgrounds
Avoid gradients, shadows, and complex effects
Short design concept with a maximum of 150 words
Vector format if shortlisted
Judging criteria
Entries will be evaluated based on relevance to Dubai’s sporting vision, originality, visual impact, and suitability across different media.
Design philosophy
The logo should reflect Dubai as a modern, inclusive, and dynamic sports hub. It should express excellence, innovation, and the spirit of athletic achievement.
Winner rewards
The winner will receive AED 100,000, official recognition at a DSC event, media coverage, and the prestige of creating an iconic symbol representing Dubai’s sports ambitions.
Important dates
September 15, 2025: Competition opens
September 30, 2025: Submission deadline
October 21, 2025: Winner announced at a special ceremony in Dubai
For full guidelines and submission details, visit logocompetition.dubaisc.ae
Do not miss this chance to showcase your creativity and become part of Dubai’s sporting legacy.
