Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Are you a creative designer? design Dubai Sports Council’s logo and win Dh100,000
The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) is inviting all UAE creatives to design its new official logo. The winner will receive Dh100,000. This is a unique opportunity to leave your mark on Dubai’s sporting identity and gain recognition around the world.

Who can enter

The competition is open to all UAE residents including professional designers, students, and creative enthusiasts. Every original idea is welcome.

Submission requirements

  • JPEG or PNG format with 300 DPI minimum

  • PDF format

  • Versions on white and black backgrounds

  • Avoid gradients, shadows, and complex effects

  • Short design concept with a maximum of 150 words

  • Vector format if shortlisted

Judging criteria

Entries will be evaluated based on relevance to Dubai’s sporting vision, originality, visual impact, and suitability across different media.

Design philosophy

The logo should reflect Dubai as a modern, inclusive, and dynamic sports hub. It should express excellence, innovation, and the spirit of athletic achievement.

Winner rewards

The winner will receive AED 100,000, official recognition at a DSC event, media coverage, and the prestige of creating an iconic symbol representing Dubai’s sports ambitions.

Important dates

  • September 15, 2025: Competition opens

  • September 30, 2025: Submission deadline

  • October 21, 2025: Winner announced at a special ceremony in Dubai

For full guidelines and submission details, visit logocompetition.dubaisc.ae

Do not miss this chance to showcase your creativity and become part of Dubai’s sporting legacy.

