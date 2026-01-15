World’s top 20 confirmed for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February

Heading the field is Sabalenka, who returns to Dubai following a sensational 2025 season highlighted by her US Open victory, where the Belarusian captured her fourth career Grand Slam title and secured a second consecutive triumph in New York. She has carried that momentum into 2026, beginning the season in commanding fashion by successfully defending her Brisbane International crown without dropping a set.

“We are delighted to welcome all of the top 20 women’s players once again,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the Organising Committee. “The depth of talent committed for 2026 underlines the status of this event on the global tennis calendar. Dubai has become an essential stop for the world’s best players, and we look forward to another exceptional week of world-class tennis.”

Defending champion Andreeva enjoyed a breakthrough 2025 season, highlighted by her historic triumph in Dubai that made her the youngest WTA 1000 champion in history. The 18-year-old Russian went on to reach two Grand Slam quarter-finals and surged into the world’s top 15. She returns to Dubai aiming to defend the title that propelled her onto the global stage.

Gauff arrives in Dubai after a defining 2025 campaign of her own. The 21-year-old American claimed her second Grand Slam title — and first on clay — at the French Open, added a WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati, and reached the semi-finals of both the Australian Open and US Open, ending the year inside the world’s top three for the first time.

The line-up also features World No12 and two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina, along with Canada’s World No17 Victoria Mboko, whose breakthrough performances have propelled her into the top 20 for the first time. Their inclusion adds further depth to a field that reinforces Dubai’s reputation as one of the most competitive tournaments on the WTA Tour.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.