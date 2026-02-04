Abu Dhabi always feels like a starting point for a good season, says Belinda Bencic

Despite her success in Abu Dhabi, Bencic is quick to point out that none of her victories have come easily. “The two titles I won here were all tough matches — three-set battles where I had to stay laser-focused,” she explained. “You have to be ready for every match, and the support from the people here really helps.”

Few places hold as much meaning for Bencic as the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. The 28-year-old has enjoyed some of the most emotional moments of her career at Zayed Sports City, particularly last year when she lifted the trophy for the second time and celebrated on court with her daughter, Bella, in front of a packed crowd.

Dubai: Belinda Bencic’s return to the elite level of women’s tennis has been nothing short of extraordinary. Ranked as low as No 421 at the start of 2025 following her return from motherhood, the Swiss star has completed a stunning climb back into the WTA Top 10 just a year later — a comeback that has already earned its place in the history books.

“I played a really good United Cup, and going into the Australian Open I felt great,” she said. “But on that day, my opponent was just better. She played incredible tennis. It’s bitter to exit so early, but that’s tennis — we move on. There’s always another opportunity next week, and the week after.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.