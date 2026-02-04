Abu Dhabi always feels like a starting point for a good season, says Belinda Bencic

World No 9 will take on Sonay Kartal in her Round of 16 clash on Wednesday
Dubai: Belinda Bencic’s return to the elite level of women’s tennis has been nothing short of extraordinary. Ranked as low as No 421 at the start of 2025 following her return from motherhood, the Swiss star has completed a stunning climb back into the WTA Top 10 just a year later — a comeback that has already earned its place in the history books.
Bencic, alongside Elina Svitolina, became the first players in WTA history to break into the Top 10 after becoming mothers, marking a powerful milestone for women’s sport. Her resurgence has been built on resilience, consistency, and a renewed sense of perspective — qualities she continues to display as the 2026 season unfolds.
Few places hold as much meaning for Bencic as the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. The 28-year-old has enjoyed some of the most emotional moments of her career at Zayed Sports City, particularly last year when she lifted the trophy for the second time and celebrated on court with her daughter, Bella, in front of a packed crowd.
“The Abu Dhabi Open is a special tournament for me — I’ve had some of my best memories here,” Bencic said ahead of her Round of 16 clash against Sonay Kartal. “Both on and off the court, I feel incredibly comfortable here. The conditions really suit my game.”
Despite her success in Abu Dhabi, Bencic is quick to point out that none of her victories have come easily. “The two titles I won here were all tough matches — three-set battles where I had to stay laser-focused,” she explained. “You have to be ready for every match, and the support from the people here really helps.”
Bencic opened her 2026 campaign in impressive fashion, going undefeated in singles at the United Cup while representing Switzerland. Her five victories included wins over two Top 10 players, a performance that immediately placed her among the contenders heading into the Australian Open.
Although her Melbourne campaign ended earlier than expected with a second-round loss to teenage Czech qualifier Nikola Bartunkova, Bencic remained philosophical about the setback.
“I played a really good United Cup, and going into the Australian Open I felt great,” she said. “But on that day, my opponent was just better. She played incredible tennis. It’s bitter to exit so early, but that’s tennis — we move on. There’s always another opportunity next week, and the week after.”
Motherhood, she admits, may well be the secret ingredient behind her renewed consistency and mental strength. “I hope so,” Bencic smiled. “I really hope so. Abu Dhabi always feels like a starting point for a good season, and that’s what I’m here for.”
Looking ahead, her goals are clear and grounded.
“I feel very positive about the season,” she said. “I’ve improved some parts of my game, and my main goal is to be a steady Top 10 player — to stay around the top eight and slowly keep moving up.”
For Bencic, however, success is no longer measured solely by trophies. “It’s more important to feel like you’re playing good tennis and fighting your way through tournaments,” she reflected. “I’m not really thinking about titles yet — just about continuing to grow.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox