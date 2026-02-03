I have a big dream, which is to be a mom, Beatriz says

29-year-old speaks about focus for new season and life outside tennis
Dubai: Brazil’s top-ranked tennis player Beatriz Haddad Maia has a dream that goes far beyond success on the court.
“I have a big dream, which is to be a mom,” the 29-year-old said as her campaign at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open ended, where she fell to Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska on Monday.
Reflecting on her decision to step away from the tour early last season, Haddad Maia explained how the break helped her both physically and emotionally.
“I tried to rest a little bit. I didn’t play for four months, which gave me energy and battery for the pre-season,” she said. “I practised a lot and worked very hard, but I also had the chance to spend time with my family, my friends, and my boyfriend.”
During that period, Haddad Maia also took part in an egg-freezing programme, supported by the WTA.
“That was very nice. I have a big dream of being a mom, and this helped me to be patient with my time and my body,” she added. “I also used this time to explore Brazil, enjoy good food, and then work very hard again at the end of the year.”
Asked whether she draws inspiration from players such as Belinda Bencic, who returned to top-level tennis after becoming a mother, Haddad Maia stressed that every career follows a different path.
“We have very different careers,” she said. “I stopped many times because of injuries — four or five times — and I’ve had four surgeries. I learnt in a different way. Belinda was very mature from the beginning and reached the top at a very young age.”
Still, Haddad Maia acknowledged Bencic’s achievement as an important example.
“She shows that you can get pregnant, have a baby, and still be a top-ten player. That’s very tough and for very few people,” she said. “Her level is very high. But I’m going step by step. My plan is to play tennis for as long as I can, and then after that, I’ll think about being a mom.”
Haddad Maia’s Abu Dhabi exit came shortly after her Australian Open campaign also ended early, with a first-round loss to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.
“The Australian Open is a special tournament for everyone,” she said. “It’s the beginning of the season, everyone is excited. I think I played a very good level in the first hour and a half, but later my level dropped a bit and Putintseva deserved it. I took lessons from that match and I’m excited for what’s coming.”
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Haddad Maia kept her goals simple and clear. “To stay healthy, be more consistent, and go deeper in tournaments,” she said.
