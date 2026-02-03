I have a big dream, which is to be a mom, Beatriz says

“That was very nice. I have a big dream of being a mom, and this helped me to be patient with my time and my body,” she added. “I also used this time to explore Brazil, enjoy good food, and then work very hard again at the end of the year.”

“I tried to rest a little bit. I didn’t play for four months, which gave me energy and battery for the pre-season,” she said. “I practised a lot and worked very hard, but I also had the chance to spend time with my family, my friends, and my boyfriend.”

“The Australian Open is a special tournament for everyone,” she said. “It’s the beginning of the season, everyone is excited. I think I played a very good level in the first hour and a half, but later my level dropped a bit and Putintseva deserved it. I took lessons from that match and I’m excited for what’s coming.”

“She shows that you can get pregnant, have a baby, and still be a top-ten player. That’s very tough and for very few people,” she said. “Her level is very high. But I’m going step by step. My plan is to play tennis for as long as I can, and then after that, I’ll think about being a mom.”

“We have very different careers,” she said. “I stopped many times because of injuries — four or five times — and I’ve had four surgeries. I learnt in a different way. Belinda was very mature from the beginning and reached the top at a very young age.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.