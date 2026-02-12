‘Visibility matters’: Former tennis star Puig says UAE tournaments paving way for regional tennis stars

32-year-old became Puerto Rico’s first Olympic gold medallist at Rio 2016
Dubai: The UAE has two major tennis tournaments within the span of a month, underlining the sport’s growing appeal in the country and across the region. The Abu Dhabi Open took place earlier this month, while the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is set to get under way this weekend.
The back-to-back events highlight tennis’ rising popularity — but how do they impact young, aspiring players who dream of reaching the top?
Former tennis player Monica Puig believes the region is heading in the right direction. “Visibility matters. When young girls see world-class women competing here, it makes the dream feel possible. These tournaments send a powerful message that women’s sport belongs on the biggest stages everywhere,” said the 32-year-old, who made history at the Rio 2016 Olympics by becoming Puerto Rico’s first Olympic gold medallist.
Puig, a two-time WTA Tour singles champion, who was at the Abu Dhabi Open as part of a WTA Foundation panel, said it is only a matter of time before a player from the UAE or the Middle East breaks through at the highest level.
“It’s not a question of if, but when. We’ve already seen incredible stars like Mayar Sherif from Egypt. With continued investment in grassroots programmes, coaching and access, the talent pool will only grow. Representation and opportunity are key,” she said.
The rise of young players like the Philippines’ Alex Eala and Indonesia’s Janice Tjen — both of whom have cultivated passionate followings — demonstrates tennis’s expanding global reach.
“It’s really great to see these players coming from their countries and making a big impact,” Puig said. “Watching their fan bases follow them is something special because it doesn’t matter if they know tennis or not — they show up for their countrywomen.
“Abu Dhabi has been incredible. The energy, the organisation, and the growing fan base really show how much tennis is expanding here. It feels like a place that’s investing not just in the sport, but in the future of women’s tennis,” she said of the Abu Dhabi Open.
Now based in Atlanta with her husband Nathan Rakitt and their six-month-old daughter Mila, Puig also spoke at the WTA Foundation panel focused on women’s nutrition.
“As a former athlete and a new mom, nutrition and health feel deeply personal. You don’t fully appreciate how foundational they are until you experience it yourself. Supporting the WTA Foundation’s work around women’s nutrition feels like a way to give back and help create better outcomes for women and families globally,” she said.
“The WTA Foundation is doing tangible, impactful work. I’ve always believed athletes have a responsibility to use their platforms for something meaningful, and maternal health is one of those areas where relatively small interventions can truly change lives.”