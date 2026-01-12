Elena Rybakina headlines star-studded field for Abu Dhabi Open

WTA 500 event will be held at Zayed Sports City, from January 31 to February 7
Dubai: World No 5 Elena Rybakina will lead a star-studded field of Grand Slam champions, Olympic medallists and the game’s brightest emerging talents as the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open returns as a WTA 500 event at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, from January 31 to February 7.
The Kazakh star, who lifted the Abu Dhabi title in 2024, has firmly established herself among the sport’s elite following her historic Wimbledon triumph in 2022. Since then, Rybakina has reached the Australian Open final, collected multiple WTA 500 and 1000 titles, and capped her rise with victory at the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh, where she defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.
“I really enjoyed my time in Abu Dhabi last year,” said Rybakina. “The city’s support for tennis is incredible, and reaching the semi-finals was a solid way to start 2025. This year, I’m coming back with the goal of going all the way again. The competition will be fierce, but that’s what makes it exciting.”
Rybakina will be joined by Belinda Bencic, who returns to defend her flawless record at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. The Swiss Olympic gold medallist has claimed the title in both 2023 and 2025 and remains the only player yet to lose a match at the tournament.
Former World No 2 Paula Badosa further strengthens the elite line-up. The Indian Wells champion brings explosive power and intensity to a draw that promises high-quality match-ups throughout the week.
The tournament’s commitment to the next generation is highlighted by the inclusion of two of 2025’s standout breakthrough stars. Canadian sensation Victoria Mboko, who surged from outside the world’s top 300 at the start of the year into the top 20 after capturing titles in Montreal and Hong Kong, continues her remarkable ascent on the WTA Tour. She is joined by Filipina star Alexandra Eala, returning to Abu Dhabi after her 2024 debut. The former US Open girls’ champion has continued her steady rise and remains the highest-ranked Filipino player in tour history.
Proven major pedigree is supplied by Czech stars Barbora Krejcikova, a multiple Grand Slam champion in singles and doubles, and 2023 Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova. American Emma Navarro, Denmark’s Clara Tauson, and Canada’s Leylah Fernandez add further depth to an already formidable field.
The line-up also features former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who claimed the 2025 Abu Dhabi doubles title alongside Ellen Perez and will be targeting singles success this year. Chinese star Qinwen Zheng, Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin complete a strong top-20 presence.
Additional elite talent includes Ekaterina Alexandrova, Liudmila Samsonova, Elise Mertens, Beatriz Haddad Maia, McCartney Kessler, and Australia’s Maya Joint, ensuring quality and competitiveness across the entire draw.
Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at MARI, said: “The 2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open field represents everything this tournament has become — a powerful mix of Grand Slam champions, Olympic medallists and the sport’s most exciting emerging talent. Elena Rybakina’s return as top seed brings immense star power, while Belinda Bencic’s pursuit of a third title and the inclusion of breakthrough players such as Victoria Mboko and Alexandra Eala highlight our commitment to showcasing both today’s champions and tomorrow’s stars. This is shaping up to be our strongest edition yet.”
Organised by MARI in partnership with Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has rapidly established itself as one of the WTA Tour’s standout early-season events, combining world-class tennis with a strong emphasis on youth development, community engagement and fan experience.
