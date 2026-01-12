Elena Rybakina headlines star-studded field for Abu Dhabi Open

“I really enjoyed my time in Abu Dhabi last year,” said Rybakina. “The city’s support for tennis is incredible, and reaching the semi-finals was a solid way to start 2025. This year, I’m coming back with the goal of going all the way again. The competition will be fierce, but that’s what makes it exciting.”

The Kazakh star, who lifted the Abu Dhabi title in 2024, has firmly established herself among the sport’s elite following her historic Wimbledon triumph in 2022. Since then, Rybakina has reached the Australian Open final, collected multiple WTA 500 and 1000 titles, and capped her rise with victory at the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh, where she defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at MARI, said: “The 2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open field represents everything this tournament has become — a powerful mix of Grand Slam champions, Olympic medallists and the sport’s most exciting emerging talent. Elena Rybakina’s return as top seed brings immense star power, while Belinda Bencic’s pursuit of a third title and the inclusion of breakthrough players such as Victoria Mboko and Alexandra Eala highlight our commitment to showcasing both today’s champions and tomorrow’s stars. This is shaping up to be our strongest edition yet.”

The tournament’s commitment to the next generation is highlighted by the inclusion of two of 2025’s standout breakthrough stars. Canadian sensation Victoria Mboko, who surged from outside the world’s top 300 at the start of the year into the top 20 after capturing titles in Montreal and Hong Kong, continues her remarkable ascent on the WTA Tour. She is joined by Filipina star Alexandra Eala, returning to Abu Dhabi after her 2024 debut. The former US Open girls’ champion has continued her steady rise and remains the highest-ranked Filipino player in tour history.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.