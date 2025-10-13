Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open set to return bigger and better in January 2026

Portia Archer, WTA CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to see the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open return for its fourth edition in 2026. This tournament has quickly earned a place as a favourite stop on the WTA Tour thanks to its excellent organisation, enthusiastic crowds and the warm hospitality of Abu Dhabi. The Fan Village at the 2025 tournament was best in class on the tour and we look forward to another fantastic week in the UAE.”

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer at Mubadala Investment Company, said, “For over 15 years, Mubadala has proudly supported tennis and helped bring world-class sporting experiences to the UAE. As a global investor, we are dedicated to creating lasting impact not just through our investments, but also by enriching the communities we serve. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has quickly become a flagship event on the UAE’s sporting calendar, inspiring young talent and bringing people together.”

