Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open set to return bigger and better in January 2026

Abu Dhabi: The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is poised to deliver an even greater spectacle as it returns to the UAE capital from January 31 to February 7, 2026, at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City.
Following a record-breaking 2025 edition that featured eight of the world’s top 20 women’s players and drew thousands of fans over eight thrilling days, the tournament — presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council — is gearing up for its fourth and most exciting chapter yet.
This WTA 500 event, part of the prestigious Hologic WTA Tour, will once again bring together 28 top singles competitors and 16 elite doubles teams in a celebration of world-class tennis and entertainment.
Last season’s tournament saw Olympic gold medallist and inaugural champion Belinda Bencic make a triumphant return, capturing her second Abu Dhabi title after a dramatic final against rising star Ashlyn Krueger. In doubles, Jelena Ostapenko and Ellen Perez clinched the crown in a dominant performance.
Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer at Mubadala Investment Company, said, “For over 15 years, Mubadala has proudly supported tennis and helped bring world-class sporting experiences to the UAE. As a global investor, we are dedicated to creating lasting impact not just through our investments, but also by enriching the communities we serve. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has quickly become a flagship event on the UAE’s sporting calendar, inspiring young talent and bringing people together.”
Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, “This championship is now a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s global sports calendar, cementing the capital’s status as a premier destination for elite competition. Every year we raise the bar, and we look forward to welcoming back players, fans, and families for another unforgettable edition at Zayed Sports City.”
Portia Archer, WTA CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to see the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open return for its fourth edition in 2026. This tournament has quickly earned a place as a favourite stop on the WTA Tour thanks to its excellent organisation, enthusiastic crowds and the warm hospitality of Abu Dhabi. The Fan Village at the 2025 tournament was best in class on the tour and we look forward to another fantastic week in the UAE.”
Beyond the on-court action, the Fan Village promises an immersive experience for fans of all ages. Attendees can meet their favourite players during special appearances, enjoy live entertainment, take part in contests to win exclusive prizes, and indulge in a wide selection of food and beverage options.
Children under 12 can attend the first five days of the tournament free of charge, while the opening Saturday offers open seating and free entry for all. Multi-day passes and packages ensure excellent value for money, with upgraded Courtside Hospitality providing premium seating, lounge access, gourmet dining and parking passes for those seeking a luxury experience.
