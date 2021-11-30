Fans can win signed merchandise at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship Image Credit: Supplied

With the 13th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) rapidly approaching and eight of the world’s top players set to compete, fans can warm up and net some exciting prizes with the return of ‘12 Days of Tennis’, kickstarting the festive season in style.

The initiative will see anyone who buys tickets for Mubadala World Tennis Championship between December 1 and 12, go into a draw to win merchandise signed by this year’s super line-up, as well as past champions and MWTC stars.

Spectators who purchase tickets over the UAE 50th National Day weekend from 1-4 will automatically enter the raffle to land one of 50 pieces of memorabilia carrying the signature of some of the best players ever to hold a racket.

Anyone buying a ticket on December 5 stands a chance to win merch signed by 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who is making his return to tennis action at this year’s MWTC from December 16-18.

Emma Raducanu fans can get in on the act on December 6 - buying tickets that day gives fans a shot to win memorabilia signed by this year’s breakout star and women’s US Open champion.

December 7 is the right time for Andy Murray fans to buy tickets and get their hands on gear signed by the two-time MWTC champion as well as their seat to see him take on Thiem in the clash on Day 1 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi.

December 8 is the turn of Andrey Rublev; Casper Ruud fans are in the spotlight on December 9, while memorabilia signed by Tokyo Olympics singles gold medal winner Belinda Bencic is up for grabs when buying tickets on December 10.