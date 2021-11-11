US Open champion Emma Raducanu is gearing up for her Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi next month and is going to give the fans an extra treat.
MWTC is are giving fans a chance to win an special prize, courtesy of the teenage birthday girl this weekend. Raducanu turns 19 on Saturday and MWTC and the British star are celebrating by offering fans the opportunity to win some exclusive signed merchandise.
Anyone who buys a ticket on Friday or Saturday for the 13th edition of the Arabian Gulf’s leading professional tennis experience, will be automatically entered into a draw to win a top piece of MWTC merchandise signed by the superstar herself. The three-day family festival runs from 16 — 18 December.