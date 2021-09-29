With the Mubadala World Tennis Championship making a welcome return this year with fans in attendance, championship owners Flash Entertainment are giving tennis fans and the UAE public a unique opportunity to be a part of the Arabian Gulf’s leading tennis experience through the popular Ball Kids and Volunteer Programmes.
Registration is now open for the programmes, which offer a number of roles for aspiring young tennis players and residents to get involved in 13th edition of the people’s favourite Abu Dhabi event.
Aimed at children aged 12 to 17, the MWTC Ball Kids Programme provides youngsters with the opportunity of a lifetime to rub shoulders with global tennis stars across the three-day festival. The special programme is operated by Zayed Sports Academy at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City and interested candidates can register until October 16.
Selection Day is on October 21, following which selected children will receive seven weeks’ specialised training on how to perfect the on-court craft, a crucial role in a tennis match.
Meanwhile, in line with Abu Dhabi initiatives to foster healthy, active communities, UAE residents can get in on the action through the MWTC Volunteer Programme. The championship is seeking 150 volunteers for a variety of positions including Player Clinics Support, Volunteer Team Leaders, Tennis Village Operations, Guest Services, Gate Ushers & Wayfinding and Announcer.
“Announcing the return of Mubadala World Tennis Championship with fans was a milestone moment for us and it is important for us to create pathways for the community to get involved in the event, beyond spectating,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment.
“The Ball Kids and Volunteer Programmes have been carefully designed to provide a unique opportunity for UAE residents and tennis fans to elevate their experience, gain unparalleled insight into a professional sporting event and learn some new skills, while helping to showcase Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to host world-class events.”