Alex Eala scores straight-sets triumph over seasoned Polish player Magda Linette in Auckland

Her third victory in ASB Classic propels young Filipina into her first Auckland semifinals
The tennis world is buzzing with excitement over Alexandra "Alex" Eala's dominant victory on Friday, her third so far at the ASB Classic.
Eala has made straight-sets triumph over seasoned Polish player Magda Linette, 6-3, 6-2, propelling the young Filipina into her first Auckland semifinal.
Eala's fiery performance against Linette was notable as she's playing with unprecedented confidence in her career.
At just 20 years old, this marks her third tour-level semifinal and a flawless 3-0 start to 2025 — underscoring her early-season momentum.
The Filipina tennis star, dubbed "one of the last players anyone wants to meet at the Australian Open", is currently pursuing her hopes for Grand Slam semis in 2026.
Notable for her wind-handling skills, Eala is the first Filipina junior Grand Slam singles champion (2022 French Open), and continues breaking barriers, inspiring a nation and drawing global attention.
This win further boosts her ranking, signalling potential deep runs in Melbourne. With her aggressive baseline play and mental toughness, the trajectory for the "Southeast Asian Queen of tennis" promises more headlines ahead.
