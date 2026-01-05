Alex Eala, Iva Jovic beat Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina in ASB Classic doubles match

Eala: I’m so happy to be able to share this moment with you and all of you guys
Dubai: Filipina tennis star Alex Eala and Iva Jovic defeated veterans Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina 7-6, 6-1 in the women’s doubles of the ASB Classic on Monday at Manuka Doctor Arena in New Zealand.
“We just kept telling each other that we can do this, it’s not over,” Jovic told ASB Classic. “We kept repeating that to ourselves, and then we were very brave on the set point, so that ended up paying off.”
“Thank you so much for supporting me and Iva, I had such a good time on court,” Eala said, while also thanking her 18-year-old partner.
”I think we had a lot of fun and just to start the year with such a moment like this and sharing the court with two pioneers of the court, and pioneers off the court as well — people I looked up to since I was young so I’m so happy to be able to share this moment with you and all of you guys,” Eala added.
Alex and Iva are expected to face either Asia Muhammad and Erin Routliffe or the pair of Jesika Maleckova and Renata Zarazua in their next match.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox