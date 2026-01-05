GOLD/FOREX
Alex Eala, Iva Jovic beat Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina in ASB Classic doubles match

Eala: I’m so happy to be able to share this moment with you and all of you guys

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Filipina tennis star Alex Eala and Iva Jovic defeated veterans Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina 7-6, 6-1 in the women’s doubles of the ASB Classic on Monday at Manuka Doctor Arena in New Zealand.

“We just kept telling each other that we can do this, it’s not over,” Jovic told ASB Classic. “We kept repeating that to ourselves, and then we were very brave on the set point, so that ended up paying off.”

“Thank you so much for supporting me and Iva, I had such a good time on court,” Eala said, while also thanking her 18-year-old partner. 

”I think we had a lot of fun and just to start the year with such a moment like this and sharing the court with two pioneers of the court, and pioneers off the court as well — people I looked up to since I was young so I’m so happy to be able to share this moment with you and all of you guys,” Eala added.

Alex and Iva are expected to face either Asia Muhammad and Erin Routliffe or the pair of Jesika Maleckova and Renata Zarazua in their next match.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
