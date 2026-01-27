GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Australian Open: Svitolina storms into semis following remarkable return from motherhood

Ukrainian poised to re-enter top 10 after hammering world No 3 Gauff

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates victory over USA's Coco Gauff after their women's singles quarter-final match on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates victory over USA's Coco Gauff after their women's singles quarter-final match on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.
AFP

Even sky is not the limit for the marauding Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, as she scythed her way through to the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time in her illustrious career.

The mother of one – her three-year-old daughter is named Skai – and the wife of tennis showman Gael Monfils, the 31-year-old was in rampaging form against American third seed Coco Gauff, winning 6-1, 6-2 in under an hour.

With husband Monfils – who is on his farewell tour this year – watching on, the 12th seed and former world No 3 was clearly on another level under a closed roof on Rod Laver Arena. Her reward is a clash with imperious world number one Sabalenka, after the Belarusian overpowered American teenager Iva Jovic for the loss of just three games.

"Very, very pleased with the tournament so far," said Svitolina, who is on a 10-match win streak after a title-winning run at Auckland this month.

Making the semi-finals will also propel her back into the top 10.

"It's always been my dream to come back after maternity leave to make the top 10. Always been my goal," she said.

"It means the world to me. And of course I try to push myself, I try to give myself this motivation to continue. Very pleased with the performance at this tournament in Australia."

In 2022, Svitolina took a break from professional tennis to give birth to her first child, as her ranking plummeted to 236. The Ukrainian made a strong comeback upon her return to competition in 2023, winning a WTA Tour title and reaching the French Open quarter-finals and the Wimbledon semi-finals (beating then world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the latter) in her first few tournaments back.

That was her second semi-final appearance at Wimbledon after 2019, the year in which she also made the US Open last four.

On Thursday, Svitolina will be hoping to go where she has never gone before, as she takes on the world’s best player.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

USA's Coco Gauff celebrates beating Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in their women's singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2026.

Australian Open: American quartet shines amid US storm

2m read
USA's Iva Jovic reacts on a point to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva during their women's singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2026.

Australian Open: Teenager Jovic turns heads

2m read
Coco Gauff of the US serves to Kamilla Rakhimova of Uzbekistan during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

Aus Open: Djokovic wins as Swiatek, Gauff move on

3m read
Alex Eala-Iva Jovic beat Venus Williams-Elina Svitolina

Alex Eala-Iva Jovic beat Venus Williams-Elina Svitolina

1m read