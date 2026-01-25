"I said it last year, I hope to be able to play her this year because you definitely want to play the best and see how it goes."

Asked about facing Sabalenka next, Jovic said: "She's number one for a reason and had so much success at this tournament, but that's what I want.

Jovic has been getting some good advice from Novak Djokovic – the Serb sneaked through to the quarter-final without hitting a ball after Jakub Mensik pulled out injured – during the tournament. He said he's been happy to help an up-and-coming star with Serbian heritage.

Jovic, who this time last year was ranked 191, claimed her maiden title in 2025 at Guadalajara aged just 17 and started the year in sizzling form, making the semi-finals in Auckland and the final at Hobart.

"I don't really feel like there is a lot of house money or underdog mentality that I'm feeling," said 29th seed Jovic, on her second visit to Melbourne after making round two last year.

Three teenagers stepped on the courts on the women’s side at the Australian Open on Sunday, but only one came out unscathed. Big-hitting 18-year-old American Iva Jovic booked a quarter-final encounter with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka after ripping apart the vastly more experienced Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-1 in just 53 dominant minutes.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.