Alex Eala powers to latest victory vs Petra Marcinko with commanding display in Auckland

Filipina tennis sensation overcomes Croatia’s Petra Marcinko 6-0, 6-2 in Auckland
Alexandra “Alex” Eala continued her impressive rise on the professional circuit after producing another dominant performance, overcoming Croatia’s Petra Marcinko in blustery conditions in Auckland to book her place in the next round of the tournament.
Eala showed composure and shot-making quality from the opening games, refusing to take anything for granted as strong winds tested both players.
Eala's latest victory gives her the ticket to reach WTA quarterfinals, for the 4th time.
Early pressure saw her face a break point, but the 20-year-old Filipina responded with calm defence and a series of precise groundstrokes, including a stunning backhand up the line that set the tone for the match.
As the contest settled, Eala’s return game proved decisive.
She stayed low, took the ball early, and repeatedly pushed Marcinko onto the defensive.
Her ability to move the ball wide and change direction disrupted her opponent’s rhythm, while her consistency in long rallies highlighted growing maturity beyond her years.
Marcinko had moments of resistance, producing clever net approaches and well-timed winners, but Eala repeatedly found answers.
Even in the toughest points, she embraced the challenge, thriving in the difficult wind conditions and showing remarkable balance and court awareness.
By the latter stages, Eala was firmly in control, drawing applause with fearless baseline play and a series of highlight-reel shots, including a full-stretch winner up the line that drew comparisons to the best moments of the tournament. Her confident body language and relentless pressure eventually broke Marcinko’s resistance.
The victory adds to Eala’s growing list of professional wins and further underscores her status as one of the most exciting young talents in women’s tennis. With this latest triumph, she once again demonstrated why she is considered a rising force on the international stage.
