Dubai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for 2025 will be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. This move continues the trend set last year when the event took place in Dubai.

"The mega IPL 2025 Player Auction will be held over two days on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia," a statement from the Indian Premier League confirmed the move after initial reports suggested that the auction will be held in Riyadh.

The auctions were typically held in various cities across India until last year, when the league brought the event to the UAE, marking the first time it was held outside India.

The IPL player registration officially closed on November 4, with a total of 1,574 players (1,165 Indian and 409 overseas) signing up to be part of the mega auction, the statement added. The list includes 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations.

With many top names not being retained by their franchises, the mega auction is likely to see an intense bidding war. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Star players released ahead of auction

The Saudi Arabian city will be buzzing with activity as several high-profile players were not retained by their teams. Three former captains — Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul — were let go by their respective franchises. Other notable players up for grabs include spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, along with pacer Arshdeep Singh.

A total of 204 slots, including 70 for overseas players, remain to be filled. Franchises have already retained 46 players, with a cumulative spend of Rs5.585 billion (Dh244 million).

Each team has an allotted budget of Rs1.200 billion (Dh52.40 million), meaning that a combined Rs6.415 billion (Dh280.11 million) is available to create fierce competition for top talent. Punjab Kings currently hold the largest remaining purse with Rs1.105 billion (Dh48.25 million), followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with Rs830 million (Dh36.25 million).

Heinrich Klaasen has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the highest purse in the history of IPL. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Top reams retain core players

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have retained their core players, with each team securing five players, while defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have exhausted all their options by retaining six players.

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen became the most expensive player retained in the IPL, surpassing cricket superstar Virat Kohli. Sunrisers Hyderabad re-signed the hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman for Rs230 million (Dh10.04 million), alongside Australian captain Pat Cummins and Travis Head to complete their five retentions.

The 33-year-old Klaasen scored 479 runs this year, including four half-centuries at a strike rate of over 171, as Hyderabad ended the season as runners-up.