The iconic Mubadala Tower was lit up in unique style with the draw for the welcome return of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship projected on the Abu Dhabi landmark. The Championship returns for its 13th edition from December 16-18 bringing fans the best of tennis and entertainment at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi.
Championship owners Flash Entertainment and title sponsors Mubadala collaborated to reveal an intriguing line-up of matches on a mega projection, before the stars clash on the court. The draw has created some exciting matches from a field that includes three of the world’s top 10 male players — Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev and Dominic Thiem — as well as Casper Ruud, Denis Shapovalov and Andy Murray. There is also the women’s match between US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic.
Tickets, starting from Dh100 for adults and Dh50 for children, are available from Ticketmaster and Virgin Megastores.