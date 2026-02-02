Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina carries hot form into Dubai

“Congratulations to Elena, who we are delighted is returning to Dubai this month,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the Organising Committee. “The participation of the entire top 20 so soon after Melbourne gives fans a chance to see the sport’s biggest names together in one place. For the players, we provide another proving ground and an immediate chance to test themselves on a hard court against the very best once again.”

The newly crowned World No 3 will return to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on February 15, continuing what has become an increasingly special relationship with the tournament. Fresh from securing her second Grand Slam crown, adding to her 2022 Wimbledon triumph, Rybakina will headline a stellar field that features all eight Australian Open quarter-finalists at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.

“I would like to send huge congratulations to Elena on behalf of everyone at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” said Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free. “She has competed at our tournament in Dubai five times in the past six years, reaching the final on her debut in 2020 and progressing to the semi-finals last year. As a Dubai resident, she always enjoys a lot of ‘home’ support here and I’m sure that will only grow after this past weekend’s fantastic victory. We look forward to welcoming her back.”

Rybakina’s Australian Open campaign highlighted the full range of her game, from thunderous serving and flat baseline power to an unflappable calm under pressure. Departing Melbourne having equalled her career-high ranking of World No 3, the 26-year-old returns to her “second home” as one of the most talked-about players on the WTA Tour.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.