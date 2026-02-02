Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina carries hot form into Dubai

26-year-old Dubai resident dethroned defending champion Sabalenka in Melbourne
Dubai: Elena Rybakina is riding a wave of momentum. The 26-year-old Dubai resident dethroned defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Saturday to capture the Australian Open title, and she now brings that sizzling form back to familiar territory in Dubai.
The newly crowned World No 3 will return to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on February 15, continuing what has become an increasingly special relationship with the tournament. Fresh from securing her second Grand Slam crown, adding to her 2022 Wimbledon triumph, Rybakina will headline a stellar field that features all eight Australian Open quarter-finalists at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.
The drama that unfolded “Down Under” over the past two weeks will be back on court within a fortnight, as the emirate’s 26th WTA event shapes up as a true showcase of women’s tennis at the very highest level.
“Congratulations to Elena, who we are delighted is returning to Dubai this month,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the Organising Committee. “The participation of the entire top 20 so soon after Melbourne gives fans a chance to see the sport’s biggest names together in one place. For the players, we provide another proving ground and an immediate chance to test themselves on a hard court against the very best once again.”
Rybakina’s Australian Open campaign highlighted the full range of her game, from thunderous serving and flat baseline power to an unflappable calm under pressure. Departing Melbourne having equalled her career-high ranking of World No 3, the 26-year-old returns to her “second home” as one of the most talked-about players on the WTA Tour.
“I would like to send huge congratulations to Elena on behalf of everyone at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” said Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free. “She has competed at our tournament in Dubai five times in the past six years, reaching the final on her debut in 2020 and progressing to the semi-finals last year. As a Dubai resident, she always enjoys a lot of ‘home’ support here and I’m sure that will only grow after this past weekend’s fantastic victory. We look forward to welcoming her back.”
The strength of this year’s Championships is further emphasised by the presence of all eight Australian Open quarter-finalists, including World No 1 Sabalenka, six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Świątek, World No 4 Amanda Anisimova, American duo Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula — ranked No 5 and No 6 in the world respectively — two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina, and 18-year-old rising star Iva Jovic.
With defending champion Mirra Andreeva adding another intriguing narrative, alongside elite contenders such as 2024 winner Jasmine Paolini, Canadian breakthrough Victoria Mboko, and former champion Belinda Bencic, fans can expect a week of high-quality, must-watch tennis throughout the tournament.
