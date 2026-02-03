Bencic, Svitolina create history as two mothers inside top 10 at same time

Players benefit from WTA’s Family Focus Programme introduced last year
Dubai: The new WTA rankings were out on Monday and while newly-crowned Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina was the highest mover at No 3, two players made history as the first mothers ranked inside the WTA Tour’s top 10 at the same time.
Belinda Bencic and Elina Svitolina became the beneficiaries of the WTA’s Family Focus Programme, introduced last year, which helps players maintain their professional careers and become parents. It includes ranking protection during pregnancy, post-partum support with a return to play and paid maternity leave.
Switzerland’s Bencic returned to the top 10 in January for the first time since stepping away from the court in September 2023 to give birth to daughter Bella. She was joined by Svitolina, mother of Skai, after the Ukrainian’s run to the semi-finals at the Australian Open last week.
“Two mothers ranked inside the WTA’s Top 10 rankings for the first time is an incredible moment for tennis and for women’s sport,” said WTA chief executive Portia Archer.
“Not only does this highlight the exceptional achievements of Belinda and Elina, it reaffirms the WTA’s commitment to creating an environment where mothers can continue to compete and succeed, at the very highest level of sport — or any profession.”
Both Bencic and Svitolina revealed how proud they were of this achievement.
“Coming back to the WTA Top 10 one year after returning to competition after maternity leave is something I am incredibly proud of,” said Bencic, ranked nine.
“Very few people know or have experienced how difficult that journey is, but my family, my team and I have put all of our energy, work and dedication into it to accomplish this goal.”
Tenth-ranked Svitolina added: “It’s a dream to return to the WTA Top 10. Doing it as a mother means so much to me. I’m proud of my fight and resilience.”
Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek retained their spots as world numbers one and two in the rankings, with Amanda Anisimova, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini filling out four to eight, respectively.
