GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Bencic, Svitolina create history as two mothers inside top 10 at same time

Players benefit from WTA’s Family Focus Programme introduced last year

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bencic, Svitolina create history as two mothers inside top 10 at same time

Dubai: The new WTA rankings were out on Monday and while newly-crowned Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina was the highest mover at No 3, two players made history as the first mothers ranked inside the WTA Tour’s top 10 at the same time.

Belinda Bencic and Elina Svitolina became the beneficiaries of the WTA’s Family Focus Programme, introduced last year, which helps players maintain their professional careers and become parents. It includes ranking protection during pregnancy, post-partum support with a return to play and paid maternity leave.

Switzerland’s Bencic returned to the top 10 in January for the first time since stepping away from the court in September 2023 to give birth to daughter Bella. She was joined by Svitolina, mother of Skai, after the Ukrainian’s run to the semi-finals at the Australian Open last week.

“Two mothers ranked inside the WTA’s Top 10 rankings for the first time is an incredible moment for tennis and for women’s sport,” said WTA chief executive Portia Archer.

“Not only does this highlight the exceptional achievements of Belinda and Elina, it reaffirms the WTA’s commitment to creating an environment where mothers can continue to compete and succeed, at the very highest level of sport — or any profession.”

Both Bencic and Svitolina revealed how proud they were of this achievement.

“Coming back to the WTA Top 10 one year after returning to competition after maternity leave is something I am incredibly proud of,” said Bencic, ranked nine.

“Very few people know or have experienced how difficult that journey is, but my family, my team and I have put all of our energy, work and dedication into it to accomplish this goal.”

Tenth-ranked Svitolina added: “It’s a dream to return to the WTA Top 10. Doing it as a mother means so much to me. I’m proud of my fight and resilience.”

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek retained their spots as world numbers one and two in the rankings, with Amanda Anisimova, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini filling out four to eight, respectively.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina poses with the 2026 Australian Open winner's trophy on the bank of the Yarra river in Melbourne on February 1, 2026, following her victory over Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final of the tennis tournament.

Aus Open champion Rybakina carries hot form into Dubai

2m read
Rybakina clinches Australian Open

How Dubai helped Elena Rybakina win the Australian Open

2m read
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina receives trophy after her victory against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 31, 2026.

Dubai-based Rybakina wins Australian Open vs Sabalenka

2m read
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan hits a return during her women's singles match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on January 9, 2026.

Rybakina leads star-studded field for Abu Dhabi Open

3m read