Bencic, Svitolina create history as two mothers inside top 10 at same time

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek retained their spots as world numbers one and two in the rankings, with Amanda Anisimova, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini filling out four to eight, respectively.

“Very few people know or have experienced how difficult that journey is, but my family, my team and I have put all of our energy, work and dedication into it to accomplish this goal.”

“Not only does this highlight the exceptional achievements of Belinda and Elina, it reaffirms the WTA’s commitment to creating an environment where mothers can continue to compete and succeed, at the very highest level of sport — or any profession.”

Switzerland’s Bencic returned to the top 10 in January for the first time since stepping away from the court in September 2023 to give birth to daughter Bella. She was joined by Svitolina, mother of Skai, after the Ukrainian’s run to the semi-finals at the Australian Open last week.

Belinda Bencic and Elina Svitolina became the beneficiaries of the WTA’s Family Focus Programme, introduced last year, which helps players maintain their professional careers and become parents. It includes ranking protection during pregnancy, post-partum support with a return to play and paid maternity leave.

Dubai: The new WTA rankings were out on Monday and while newly-crowned Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina was the highest mover at No 3, two players made history as the first mothers ranked inside the WTA Tour’s top 10 at the same time.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.