The film highlights discipline, resilience and self-defence, inspiring audiences
Dubai: The Tamil action thriller Blast has emerged as one of the biggest surprise success stories of the year, transforming from a modestly promoted release into a major box-office winner through strong audience support and positive word-of-mouth.
Starring Arjun Sarja alongside Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan, the film opened quietly in theatres on May 28. However, collections surged dramatically over the weekend as audiences responded positively to its action sequences, family drama and emotional storytelling.
Directed by debutant Subash K. Raj, Blast reportedly began its theatrical run with around Rs1 crore in India on its opening day. The film then witnessed steady growth, collecting Rs2.15 crore on Day 2, Rs4.55 crore on Day 3 and nearly Rs6 crore on Day 4, reflecting a sharp rise in occupancy and audience interest.
According to trade reports, the film has crossed Rs21 crore worldwide within its first four days and has since gone beyond the Rs25 crore mark globally. The performance is particularly significant because the movie was produced on a relatively modest budget of around Rs 15 crore, allowing it to recover costs quickly and move into profit territory.
Industry observers have credited the film's success to strong word-of-mouth reviews and audience appreciation for its grounded storytelling. Unlike many high-budget productions that rely heavily on star power and large-scale marketing campaigns, Blast built momentum gradually through positive reactions from moviegoers.
The film follows a martial arts family drawn into a dangerous confrontation with a criminal syndicate, blending action, suspense and family emotions. Its growing popularity has helped it stand out in a competitive theatrical market.
As collections continue to rise, Blast is being celebrated as proof that compelling storytelling and audience approval can still turn a low-budget film into a box-office phenomenon.
With inputs from Agencies