Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 2 billion worldwide, beats Stree and Thamma

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks his return to Hindi cinema after five years
Two weeks in, one haunted house, and a whole lot of laughs later, Bhooth Bangla is bringing strong numbers to the box office.
The Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan reunion has now joined the Rs 2 billion club worldwide, crossing the milestone on Day 13 thanks to a steady second-week run. Not bad for a film where the real chaos is happening on screen and at the box office.
The horror-comedy opened on April 17 (with a night-before preview) and came out swinging with Rs 58 crore net in its opening weekend in India. It hit the Rs 100 crore mark by its second Saturday, before doing what most films do on Mondays, taking a breather, then bouncing back on Tuesday.
By Wednesday, it added another Rs 3.50 crore domestically, pushing its India total to Rs 124.50 crore net (Rs 147.90 crore gross). The momentum is cooling now, as expected, with weekday dips kicking in and fresh releases waiting in the wings, so the big question is whether it can still summon enough 'spirit' for a Rs 300 crore global finish.
Overseas, it had a more mixed journey. After a slow start, it picked up around Rs 1 million across days 2 and 3 internationally, before gradually tapering off. After 13 days, it stands at about $5.6 million overseas, with daily earnings now slipping below $80K. A final push to $6 million is still on the cards, if the film can stretch its afterlife a little longer.
The film has already outperformed titles like Sikandar, Bhediya, Munjya, and even crossed lifetime totals of Stree (Rs 180 crore) and Thamma (Rs 171 crore). It now sits behind heavyweights like Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the genre hall of fame.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks his return to Hindi cinema after five years, and his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar in 14 years. The ensemble cast includes Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar, ensuring the laughs are just as loud as the scares.