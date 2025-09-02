Bollywood star spotted in traditional attire at Kerala’s famed shrine
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan in Kochi, took a break from his schedule to visit the famed Guruvayur Shri Krishna temple in Kerala.
According to local media reports, the actor arrived by helicopter at the Sree Krishna College helipad in Guruvayur, where he was welcomed by locals, posed for photos, and interacted with people before proceeding to the temple. He was received by Guruvayur Devaswom Board Member KS Balagopal and administrator OB Arun Kumar.
Dressed in a traditional white mundu and kurta, Akshay later changed into ceremonial attire — including a mundu and angavastram — as required for the temple rituals.
Videos and photos of his visit, showing him surrounded by security and temple officials, quickly circulated across social media platforms.
Filming for Haiwaan began on August 23 in Kochi. The big-budget production also stars Saif Ali Khan and Saiyami Kher. The project marks Akshay’s reunion with Saif after nearly 17 years, their last collaboration being the 2008 film Tashan.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is an adaptation of the 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam, which originally featured Mohanlal in the lead role. The Hindi version is expected to combine gripping storytelling with large-scale production.
