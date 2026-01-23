Instagram likes, resurfaced clips and a wedding dance that won’t stay buried
Dubai: Cruz Beckham, the younger brother of Brooklyn Beckham, has weighed in on the ongoing family drama in what appears to be an effort to set the record straight. His recent social media activity has been widely read as him taking his mother Victoria Beckham’s side, subtly pushing back against Brooklyn’s version of events.
The development follows Brooklyn’s recent comments about his strained relationship with his family, in which he alleged that Victoria “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone” during his 2022 wedding to actress Nicola Peltz Beckham. Brooklyn also claimed that the moment disrupted what was meant to be his first dance with his wife, which he said had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic song.
Cruz, 20, appeared to respond indirectly by liking a January 19 Instagram post that joked about Victoria’s alleged wedding dance moves, comparing them to her performance of Not Such An Innocent Girl at the 2001 TMF Awards. In the resurfaced clip, the former Spice Girls member is seen dancing suggestively on stage in leather pants and a bra top beneath a sheer black tank.
He also liked a January 20 Instagram Reel by comedian Olly Hume, who parodied the DJ at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding. In the skit, the comedian announces, “And now for the song requested by the mother of the groom for her first dance with her son,” before reacting with mock shock as Ginuwine’s Pony begins to play. The video was captioned: “Interesting moves Victoria.”
The mother-son dance has been a flashpoint since the wedding, with earlier reports suggesting the moment caused visible tension. It has once again come under scrutiny following Brooklyn’s claim that his mother “hijacked my first dance with my wife,” an allegation that has now prompted renewed attention—and apparent pushback—from within the Beckham family.
