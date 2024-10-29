Fans of action cinema can rejoice as Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz team up once more for the action thriller Day Drinker, directed by Marc Webb.

This high-profile collaboration is set to debut at the American Film Market (AFM) this week, where Lionsgate will kick off international sales, as reported by Deadline.

The film follows a cruise ship bartender who becomes entangled in the dark world of a mysterious “day drinker,” leading both characters into a dangerous criminal underworld.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson described the project as “a highly commercial concept with wildly outrageous twists and turns set in an incredible world.” He added that Depp and Cruz are perfectly cast for this gripping narrative.

Produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee—well-known for the blockbuster John Wick franchise—Day Drinker also has Adam Kolbrenner (The Tomorrow War, Free Guy) and Zach Dean (Fast X) on board as producers, the latter of whom wrote the original screenplay.

This latest project will be the fourth collaboration between Depp and Cruz, who previously appeared together in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express.