GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Brooklyn Beckham wedding DJ reveals Victoria's 'humiliating' dance drama: 'Nicola cried her eyes out'

Brooklyn was 'literally devastated' at the time of the wedding dance

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tony Marnoch, gave his account of the controversial moment, shedding light on the dance that has sparked online chatter.
Tony Marnoch, gave his account of the controversial moment, shedding light on the dance that has sparked online chatter.
AFP-LISA O'CONNOR

Brooklyn Beckham unleashed a can of worms last week, when he hurled a series of accusations against his parents. He alleged that they had been trying to ruin his marriage to Nicola Peltz, and that his mother Victoria 'hijacked his wedding dance,' and danced 'inappropriately' with him.

DJ Fat Tony, real name Tony Marnoch, gave his account of the controversial moment to ITV’s This Morning, shedding light on the dance that has sparked online chatter.

Marnoch confirmed the moment was tense but emphasised it wasn’t as extreme as some rumours suggested:

“There was no black cat PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girl action,” he said.

Marc Anthony’s surprise invitation

The confusion began during Marc Anthony’s performance at the reception. According to Marnoch:

“The next minute, everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance. The US singer then called for ‘the most beautiful woman in the room’ to join Brooklyn, before saying Victoria’s name instead of Nicola’s.”

This unexpected twist left the bride, Nicola, “crying her eyes out” and Brooklyn “literally devastated,” Marnoch added.

The 'awkward' Latin dance

Following this, was the dance.

“Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course at that point Brooklyn is suddenly, literally, devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife. And then they do this dance and Marc Anthony’s going, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips’. It was a Latin thing. The whole situation was very awkward for everyone in the room.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Alana Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid dated Nicola Peltz.

Alana Hadid weighs in on the Beckham feud

2m read
Cruz Beckham with Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

Beckham drama heats up as Cruz Beckham backs Victoria

2m read
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

David Beckham says ‘kids must make mistakes’ and learn

2m read
On January 19, 2025, Brooklyn broke his silence with a series of bombshell Instagram posts. He made several serious allegations against his parents.

Beckham family feud: Timeline from the wedding dress

5m read