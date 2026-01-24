Brooklyn was 'literally devastated' at the time of the wedding dance
Brooklyn Beckham unleashed a can of worms last week, when he hurled a series of accusations against his parents. He alleged that they had been trying to ruin his marriage to Nicola Peltz, and that his mother Victoria 'hijacked his wedding dance,' and danced 'inappropriately' with him.
DJ Fat Tony, real name Tony Marnoch, gave his account of the controversial moment to ITV’s This Morning, shedding light on the dance that has sparked online chatter.
Marnoch confirmed the moment was tense but emphasised it wasn’t as extreme as some rumours suggested:
“There was no black cat PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girl action,” he said.
The confusion began during Marc Anthony’s performance at the reception. According to Marnoch:
“The next minute, everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance. The US singer then called for ‘the most beautiful woman in the room’ to join Brooklyn, before saying Victoria’s name instead of Nicola’s.”
This unexpected twist left the bride, Nicola, “crying her eyes out” and Brooklyn “literally devastated,” Marnoch added.
Following this, was the dance.
“Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course at that point Brooklyn is suddenly, literally, devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife. And then they do this dance and Marc Anthony’s going, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips’. It was a Latin thing. The whole situation was very awkward for everyone in the room.”
