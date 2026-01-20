Who is Nicola Peltz? Everything to know about Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, her rise, and the family feud

She made her film debut as a child in the festive comedy Deck the Halls (2006), before moving steadily into theatre, indie films and mainstream Hollywood. Early roles included Harold and a memorable turn as Katara in The Last Airbender (2010), followed by a breakout TV role on Bates Motel, where she played Norman Bates’ love interest. She later starred in blockbuster fare like Transformers: Age of Extinction, indie dramas such as Affluenza and The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, and rom-com Holidate. Alongside acting, she modelled for major fashion houses and appeared in music videos for Miley Cyrus and Zayn Malik. In 2024, she stepped behind the camera, making her feature directorial debut with Lola, signalling a clear shift from actor to filmmaker.