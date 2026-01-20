Who is Nicola Peltz? Everything to know about Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, her rise, and the family feud

Brooklyn had accused his parents of 'endlessly disrespecting' his marriage
Nicola Peltz Beckham didn’t say a word, yet she’s once again at the centre of a very public storm.
After Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence about his strained relationship with his famous parents,attention shifted to his wife. Here’s a clearer look at who Nicola Peltz Beckham is, why her name keeps surfacing in the Beckham family feud.
Long before she became part of one of Britain’s most famous families, Nicola Peltz grew up in an entirely different kind of spotlight.
She is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, a founding partner of the hedge fund Trian Fund Management, and Claudia Heffner Peltz, a former model. Raised in the US, Nicola moved within elite business and social circles from an early age, a background that shaped her public confidence long before the Beckham name entered her life.
While her wealth and marriage often dominate discussion, Nicola has spent years building an acting career of her own.
She has appeared in a range of film and television projects, from mainstream studio productions to smaller, independent roles. Though her surname attracts attention, her work has been pursued independently of the Beckham brand.
She made her film debut as a child in the festive comedy Deck the Halls (2006), before moving steadily into theatre, indie films and mainstream Hollywood. Early roles included Harold and a memorable turn as Katara in The Last Airbender (2010), followed by a breakout TV role on Bates Motel, where she played Norman Bates’ love interest. She later starred in blockbuster fare like Transformers: Age of Extinction, indie dramas such as Affluenza and The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, and rom-com Holidate. Alongside acting, she modelled for major fashion houses and appeared in music videos for Miley Cyrus and Zayn Malik. In 2024, she stepped behind the camera, making her feature directorial debut with Lola, signalling a clear shift from actor to filmmaker.
Nicola married Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, in April 2022 at her family’s Palm Beach estate. The lavish wedding became an instant global talking point, marking the union of two powerful families, and, soon after, the beginning of persistent rumours about tension behind the scenes.
On the day, Nicola wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown — a choice she later described as obvious.
“It was a no-brainer,” she told Vogue. But the backstory to that decision has long been debated. Speaking to Variety in November 2022, Nicola pushed back against rumours of a feud with her mother-in-law over the dress.
“I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola said. “She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that.”
At the time, Brooklyn echoed that sentiment, dismissing the speculation.
“I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”
Despite those denials, the rumours persisted.
In May 2025, a family insider told PEOPLE that Victoria had initially told Nicola she would make the wedding dress, but later called Nicola’s mother to say she would no longer be doing so.
“Nicola was painted as a brat for not wearing Victoria Beckham at the wedding,” the insider said, pointing out that Nicola had frequently worn Victoria’s designs. “She'd gone to a ton of Victoria Beckham fashion shows and events in Victoria's clothing. She even wore Victoria Beckham to her Lola movie premiere.”
Public appearances over the years appeared to signal reconciliation — including joint red carpet moments, but behind the scenes, tensions reportedly lingered.
In Brooklyn’s recent Instagram statement, he alleged that his parents had repeatedly tried to undermine his marriage.
Brooklyn accused David and Victoria Beckham of attempting to “ruin” his relationship and said Nicola had been 'repeatedly disrespected'. The claims intensified long-running speculation about a family fallout that has simmered since the wedding. "My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us uncomfortable." He also mentioned that at his wedding, Victoria 'hijacked' his dance with Nicola and danced inappropriately, 'embarrassing' him.
Furthermore, he alleged that he and Nicola still travelled to London for his father's birthday and were rejected for a week, as they waited in a hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. "He refused all our attempts," wrote Brooklyn adding that when he finally agreed to see him, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. "It was a slap in the face," he added.
Later, when they were in LA, they refused to see Nicola and Brooklyn at all.
David and Victoria Beckham are yet to respond to Brooklyn's claims.
