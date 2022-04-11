1 of 7
It’s finally here. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who got married on April 10, have published their first photos from their extravagant weekend wedding, with the groom appearing to confirm that he has taken his bride's surname with the caption "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham" on a photo of the two.
After dating for over three years, 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot with the ‘Transformer’ actress in a lavish ceremony said ‘’ I do’’ at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.
Junior Beckham also shared a photo of his wife Nicola Peltz in a well-fitting strappy plain white gown with a long cloak and a sheep lace veil in another post. Her forearm-length gloves added a traditional touch to the Valentino gown, and her make-up was primarily brown with matching stud earrings. Here are some of the images that were featured in Vogue magazine. An aspiring chef Brooklyn posted a photo of himself with his new wife, "My beautiful bride," on Instagram
He also shared a photo of himself with footballer father David and siblings Romeo and Cruz, all dressed up, writing, "The lads."
Beckham and Nicola first met in the year 2017 but started dating in the year 2019. Their star-studded wedding came as a pleasant surprise.
The celebrity list for the wedding included guests Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and the Ramseys. Peltz, 27, was photographed wearing a custom Valentino dress which she reportedly chose with the help of New York-based celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar.
The starry family of Brooklyn and Nicola was in attendance. Peltz is the daughter of model Claudia and American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz, and the new bride shared a photo of herself and her father on Instagram with the caption: "Thank you for giving me the most amazing weekend of my life. You're the breath of fresh air beneath my wings."
