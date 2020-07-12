Brooklyn Beckham is officially off the market.
The 21-year-old photographer popped the question to ‘Transformers’ actress Nicola Peltz and wasn’t disappointed by her answer.
“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” wrote Brooklyn on Instagram. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby.”
The image, taken by Brooklyn’s nine-year old sister Harper Seven, has more than 1.7 million likes — perhaps the most important one, however, is from his social media savvy dad and former English footballer David Beckham.
In addition, fashion designer mum Victoria Beckham wrote a message of support.
“The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much,” wrote the former Spice Girl.
Famed past
Brooklyn is the eldest of David and Victoria’s children — the couple also have sons Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and daughter Harper Seven, nine.
Peltz is a 25-year-old actress known for her role as Katara in ‘The Last Airbender’ (2010) as well as appearing in ‘Transformers’. She also starred in ‘Bates Motel’ for two years.
Before her relationship with Brooklyn, Peltz was dating LANY frontman Paul Klein. The band used Peltz’s facial features for the single cover art of ‘Thru These Tears’ in 2018.
Brooklyn’s former romantic relationships include actress Chloe Grace Mortez and model Hana Cross. He was also linked to singer Madison Beer.
Racing driver Lewis Hamilton, comedian Jack Whitehall, singers Cody Simpson and Yung Blud, and actresses Eva Longoria and Millie Bobby Brown were among the celebrities to congratulate the happy couple on their engagement on Instagram.