Chris Noth. Image Credit: AFP

A New York musician on Thursday accused “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth of groping her nearly 20 years ago and threatening to ruin her career if she told anyone about their encounter.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile made the accusation following a December 16 Hollywood Reporter story that said two women, whose real names they did not disclose, had accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015.

Noth called those allegations “categorically untrue.”

Chris Noth. Image Credit: AP

The actor’s representatives had no comment on Thursday about the accusations from Gentile, who spoke at a news conference on Zoom with attorney Gloria Allred.

Gentile said she met Noth in 1998 at a New York City restaurant they frequented. One night in 2002, the actor offered her a ride home and asked to see her apartment.

She said Noth kissed her, “forcibly pulled” her against him and began molesting her. “I grabbed his hands with my hands and tried to stop it,” she said.

“I finally managed to push them away and get out of his grasp and yell, ‘No, I don’t want this.’” She said Noth “stormed” out and called her the next day, saying he would “ruin her career” if she told anyone about what had happened.