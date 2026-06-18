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Parents welcome UAE's new social media rules for under-15s

Residents welcome efforts to shield children from online risks and excessive screen time

Last updated:
Niranjana Sunil
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Parents welcome UAE's new social media rules for under-15s
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UAE Announces Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

The UAE has announced new regulations restricting children's access to social media platforms. Under the new framework, children younger than 15 will be prohibited from using social media platforms and a more flexible set of regulations will apply to teenagers aged 15 and 16.

The move is aimed at protecting young people from cyberbullying, harmful online interactions, exposure to inappropriate or unsafe online interactions, the collection of personal data, and excessive screen time that can negatively impact mental health and well-being.

Positive Response from Parents and Educators

The announcement has been widely welcomed by parents and teachers across the UAE, many of whom have raised concerns about social media addiction and its impact on children's mental health, concentration and social development.

Educators have also highlighted the challenges in schools, including shorter attention spans and cyberbullying linked to excessive social media use. Supporters of the new regulations say they will help create a safer digital environment while encouraging healthier online habits.

Public Reactions

Many parents and teachers have responded positively to the decision, viewing it as a necessary measure to safeguard children online. Here are some of Gulf News readers' reactions:

Many families and education professionals view the decision as an important step towards balancing the benefits of technology with the need to protect children online.

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