Gang sold illegal subscriptions to encrypted satellite channels via online platforms
Dubai: Dubai Police have dismantled an organised criminal network involved in pirating encrypted international satellite television channels and illegally rebroadcasting copyrighted content to the public through receiver devices, online links and unauthorised websites.
The operation was carried out as part of the force’s ongoing efforts to protect intellectual property rights and combat digital crimes that cause financial losses to content owners and rights holders.
According to Dubai Police, investigations and extensive monitoring revealed that members of the network had been making copyrighted media content available without obtaining the necessary licences or approvals from the companies holding exclusive broadcasting rights.
The gang illegally retransmitted premium satellite television content through unauthorised digital networks and online platforms before marketing and selling access to customers through annual subscription packages.
Police said the suspects generated illicit financial gains by exploiting copyrighted content, while causing significant financial losses to the company that owns the exclusive rights to the broadcasts.
Investigations confirmed that the network actively promoted and sold access to pirated broadcasting services, in violation of laws governing intellectual property rights, copyright and related rights.
Dubai Police stressed that such offences constitute a breach of UAE Federal Law No. 38 of 2021 on Copyright and Neighbouring Rights.
The force reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring and pursuing individuals and criminal groups that exploit modern technologies to infringe intellectual property rights or profit illegally from copyrighted material.
Dubai Police also urged members of the public to obtain digital content only through authorised channels and licensed platforms, warning against purchasing subscriptions or services from unknown or unlicensed providers.
The force cautioned that the use of illegal streaming services could expose users to legal liability, cybersecurity threats and online fraud, in addition to undermining the rights of content creators and copyright holders.