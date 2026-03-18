Who designed Barbie Ferreira’s Oscars dress? The story behind the custom Gap masterpiece

From basics to couture, Gap makes an unexpected debut on Hollywood’s biggest night
Dubai: At a red carpet where fashion houses typically dominate, one of the most talked-about looks at the Academy Awards came from a brand few would expect: Gap. Yes, that Gap, typically known for casual staples, rarely appears in this context.
Actor Barbie Ferreira stepped onto the Oscars 2026 red carpet in a custom couture gown created by Gap marking a rare collision between high fashion and everyday American retail. The gown wasn’t off-the-rack. It was designed under Gap’s elevated line, GapStudio, by creative director Zac Posen, who has been quietly reshaping the brand’s image since joining the company.
Ferreira’s dress was anything but basic. Rendered in a striking cobalt blue, the look featured a structured corseted bodice and a voluminous skirt crafted from moiré taffeta. A central button line ran down the front an intentional nod to Gap’s signature Oxford shirts. Even more interesting: the gown incorporated elements of actual shirting. Sleeves were reworked into a bow at the waist.
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Posen’s vision leaned heavily into transformation, taking something deeply familiar and elevating it into couture. The dress drew directly from Gap’s staples, particularly the oversized work shirt, and translated them into a red-carpet silhouette.
The gown immediately sparked buzz online. One user on Instagram wrote, “The shirt bow is everything,” while another praised the design, saying they were “obsessed with the structure and colour.” For decades, awards season fashion has been dominated by major luxury fashion houses. Ferreira’s look challenges that by proving that an accessible label can participate in couture-level fashion too.
A brand once associated with basics is now experimenting with couture silhouettes, and red-carpet relevance, all while staying rooted in its identity. And in a sea of predictable glamour, that’s exactly what made it stand out.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji