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Who is Fil-Am Autumn Durald Arkapaw? The first woman to win the Oscars for cinematography

‘Sinners’ filmmaker makes history at the 98th Academy Awards

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Autumn Durald Arkapaw accepts the Cinematography award for "Sinners" onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Autumn Durald Arkapaw accepts the Cinematography award for "Sinners" onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
AFP-KEVIN WINTER

Dubai: Filipino-American cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw has made Oscars history after becoming the first woman and first woman of colour to win Best Cinematography for her work on the period vampire film “Sinners.”

The film stars Michael B. Jordan and is directed by Ryan Coogler, who has also bagged Best Original Screenplay.

Historic win for women

Arkapaw’s win has represented a breakthrough for women in cinematography that has historically been dominated by men.

Before her, only three women have ever been nominated in the category namely Rachel Morrison for “Mudbound” in 2018, Ari Wegner for “The Power of the Dog” in 2021, and Mandy Walker for “Elvis” in 2022.

Until this year, all winners in the category have been men.

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Collaboration with Ryan Coogler

Previously, Arkapaw has worked with Coogler on the Marvel film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” building a creative partnership that has gained attention in Hollywood.

“Sinners” has also been one of the biggest contenders this year, earning a total of 16 nominations at the Academy Awards.

Acceptance speech

In her acceptance speech, Arkapaw has lauded Coogler and has thanked the women who supported her throughout her career.

“Whenever I say thank you to Ryan, he replies ‘no, thank you for believing in me and thank you for trusting me,’ and that’s the kind of guy that I get to make films with,” said Arkapaw.

“I’m so honoured to be here and I really want all the women in the room to stand up because I feel like I don’t get here without you guys.”

Moreover, she has highlighted that she has felt “so much love” from all the women on the whole campaign and has expressed that “moments like these happen because of you guys and I want to thank you for that.”

Arkapaw has received the recognition at the 98th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 15.

Arkapaw, who is Filipino on her mother’s side and African American Creole on her father’s side, is among the growing number of diverse talents making an impact in Hollywood. Her historic win is expected to inspire more women to pursue careers regardless of race or colour.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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