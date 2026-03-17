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Zendaya breaks silence over viral AI wedding photos with Tom Holland: 'I was just out and about in life'

The 'wedding' photos were just pixels and vibes

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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In the past month, there have been several rumours that the couple got married.
In the past month, there have been several rumours that the couple got married.
Insta/ zendaya

Look, we all know the internet is an imaginative place, but thinking Zendaya would get married without a custom Valentino gown and a three-day fashion spread? Be serious.

After those AI-generated 'wedding photos" of our favourite Spider-Man duo went viral, the fandom broke—only to be absolutely gutted when they realised it was all just pixels and vibes. The Challengers queen finally sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to clear the air.

The 'I do' that wasn't

While the rest of us were squinting at the AI-warped fingers in those photos, Zendaya was out here living her best life, completely unaware she was 'married.' She told Kimmel that the fake pics were beyond unrealistic, yet she couldn't even walk down the street without getting hit with "congratulations."

She shared:

“Many people have been fooled by them. While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’ and I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real.’”

Apparently, the actress had to spend her week explaining to her besties that they hadn't been snubbed from a secret guest list.

The Law Roach plot twist

Of course, it didn't help that her legendary image architect, Law Roach, decided to stir the pot and leave us all gasping for air. In a recent chat with Access Hollywood, he dropped a bomb that had everyone questioning their own reality.

Law stated:

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it. Is that true? It’s very true.”

Is he trolling? Zendaya is staying tight-lipped for now, claiming she hasn't even seen the headlines.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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