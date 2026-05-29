Amid the speculation, Hardy’s co-star Helen Mirren has offered a public show of support
Speculation around Tom Hardy’s future on the Paramount+ crime drama MobLand continues to circulate, but the situation appears less final than early reports suggested. While online chatter has pointed to a possible fallout over alleged on-set behaviour, new reporting indicates the actor has not been dropped from the series and discussions are ongoing behind the scenes.
Hardy, who plays the fixer Harry Da Souza in the crime family saga, remains closely tied to the production as stakeholders reportedly work through creative and logistical disagreements rather than severing ties entirely.
According to Variety, Hardy has not been terminated from the show. Instead, sources suggest conversations are still underway about how he could continue beyond the current arc. “Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively,” a source close to production said.
Industry reports further indicate that key creative figures may be trying to hold the project together. “I’m sure Guy is probably pushing David Glasser to make it work. Guy likes working with Tom,” a production source said, referencing filmmaker Guy Ritchie’s involvement as executive producer and director on the series.
Amid the speculation, Hardy’s co-star Helen Mirren has offered a public show of support. The Oscar-winning actor, who portrays Maeve Harrigan, shared a photograph of Hardy on Instagram accompanied by a short but affectionate message: “Love you now and always,” she wrote, signing off simply as “Helen.”
Earlier reports had suggested tensions on set, with some outlets claiming Hardy was removed from the series following alleged behavioural issues during production. One Puck News report alleged the actor was frequently late, contributed ongoing script notes, altered dialogue, and expressed frustration with elements of the ensemble cast.
Additional reports also suggested friction behind the scenes involving executive producer Jez Butterworth and production company 101 Studios, with claims that the situation escalated during filming. Some accounts further alleged that Hardy would occasionally delay production by remaining in his trailer for extended periods, causing disruptions for cast and crew.
These claims followed earlier Hollywood reporting that suggested Hardy had been uncooperative at times during production, though none of the allegations have been independently confirmed by the production team.
The actor has earlier faced headlines about on-set tension. During Mad Max: Fury Road, Hardy and co-star Charlize Theron were reported to have experienced conflict during filming, with director George Miller later noting that Hardy sometimes needed encouragement to leave his trailer during production.
In MobLand, Hardy stars alongside Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in a story centred on rival crime families and their enforcers. The series launched in March 2025 and was renewed for a second season shortly after its debut, reflecting strong early performance.
While a third season has not yet been officially confirmed, the show’s momentum suggests further instalments remain likely. The ensemble cast also includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber. The second season has already been filmed and is expected to release later this year.