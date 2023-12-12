Hollywood actor and comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his rib-tickling stand-up show to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on March 4, 2024.
Emmy & Grammy-nominated Hart, a Philadelphia native who kick-started his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club, has evolved into Hollywood’s box office powerhouse. With eleven films opening at number one and a plethora of the most-loved globally renowned movies in his repertoire, Hart is known for his comedic genius.
Beyond his success on the silver screen, Hart is a visionary entrepreneur, serving as Chairman of Hartbeat, a global multi-platform media company.
Continuing to push boundaries, Hart has embarked on international tours, including his highly acclaimed eighth hour of stand-up material, 'The Reality Check' Tour, named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard. His comedy special, exclusively released on Peacock, showcased Hart’s unparalleled comedic prowess, earning him the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022.
Tickets for Hart’s performance will be available on www.livenation.me, with prices starting from Dh295 (Upper Tier) and going up to Dh595 (Floor Gold).