Chris Rock among many other celebrities, has denied hosting the grand event of Golden Globes 2024.

According to reports, the show is struggling to find a host for its 81st edition that is set to be held next month.

As per CNN, a search for the host is still underway, with less than a month before the show is set to take place in January, after several A-list comedic actors turned down offers to host the ceremony. Two-time Oscar host Chris Rock is allegedly among those approached for the gig, but has declined.

Rock last attended an award show in 2022, when he was slapped by Will Smith while presenting an award at the Oscars, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He will likely be nominated at the upcoming Golden Globes in the new category of best performance in stand-up comedy on television for his Netflix special 'Chris Rock: Selective Outrage'.

Ali Wong is reportedly another name being considered as the host of the Golden Globes. A source with knowledge of the matter said that the actress has also turned down the event.

Besides those two names, Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman, who co-host the podcast "SmartLess", were reportedly invited to host the show together, but they have passed on the offer. Had they said yes, it would have marked the first time the Globes had three hosts since Louis Gossett Jr., Leslie Nielsen and Jane Seymour co-helmed the show in 1993.

Meanwhile, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who co-hosted the Globes four times, have previously said they're done with the gig. Ruling out their return, a source close to the duo recently said, "They would never do it (again). They're done."

A spokesperson for the Golden Globes declined to comment on the search for the host, but a source familiar with the situation said there are "three very serious conversations" going on with potential hosts.

Of why a number of celebrities are reluctant to take the job, a celebrity publicist said, "It's a thankless job." Another top publicist said of hosting award shows, "It's not worth it. There are a lot of politics. It's not easy and it's not fun anymore."