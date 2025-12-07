Will rain disrupt today's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will remain slight throughout the day
Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology said Sunday that weather across the UAE is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over the islands and parts of the western region.
Light rain may occur in isolated areas as humidity increases overnight and into early Monday, particularly in western districts, where fog or light fog could develop before sunrise.
Forecasters said winds will be light to moderate, shifting between southeasterly and northeasterly at 10-20 km/h and occasionally reaching 30 km/h.
Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will remain slight throughout the day. In the Arabian Gulf, high tides are expected at 3:46 a.m. and 4:25 p.m., with low tides at 9:14 p.m. and 8:15 a.m. The Oman Sea will also experience mild wave activity, with high tides at 10:21 a.m. and 12:08 a.m., and a low tide at 5:11 p.m.
Temperatures will remain mild across the country. In Abu Dhabi, highs are expected to reach 29°C, dropping to 19°C overnight, with humidity rising to 85 percent. Dubai will see slightly warmer conditions, with highs of 30°C and humidity up to 80 percent.
Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain are forecast to reach 30°C, while temperatures along the northern and eastern coasts-including Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, will range between 28°C and 30°C.
Inland areas such as Al Ain and Liwa will be cooler overnight, with lows of 18°C and 17°C, respectively. Western coastal areas, including Al Ruwais and Al Sila, are set to record some of the highest humidity levels, reaching up to 90 percent.
Island territories such as Delma, Abu Musa, and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs will maintain highs around 28°C to 28°C with elevated humidity.
On Tuesday, December 9, conditions are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with nighttime humidity increasing over coastal areas.
Winds will remain light to moderate from the southeast to northeast at 10–20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h, while seas stay slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
By Wednesday, December 10, similar weather is forecast to persist, with fair to partly cloudy skies, light to moderate winds, and slight sea conditions.
On Thursday, December 11, the weather is set to remain stable and partly cloudy, accompanied by southeasterly to northeasterly winds of 10-20 km/h, peaking at 30 km/h. Sea conditions are expected to stay slight across both bodies of water.
Sunny and stable conditions are expected for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today. Forecasters predict clear skies throughout the day, with a moderate northerly wind influencing track conditions.
The race is set to begin at 26°C, with temperatures rising to a high of around 28°C later in the afternoon. Overnight lows are expected to drop to 22°C. There is zero chance of rain, ensuring dry and favourable conditions for the race.
