New tropical depression 'Wilma' seen forming east of the Philippines, landfall watch on

Weather system has high likelihood of developing into a tropical depression within a day
Manila: Weathermen reported that a low pressure area (LPA) formed on Monday afternoon, December 1, positioned just outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said weather system has a "high likelihood" of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 to 48 hours.
Weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said that forecast models suggest the system could potentially make landfall in Eastern Visayas or Caraga, but there remains significant uncertainty about its exact track.
Currently, the LPA is not yet affecting weather in the country.
However, localised rains and thunderstorms may still occur over southern Mindanao due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and over northern Luzon driven by the northeast monsoon or amihan, the weather bureau Pagasa stated Tuesday.
Pagasa also indicated that rains could begin impacting the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Mindanao by Friday and persist through the weekend, with the system expected to move across the Visayas after initial landfall.
As of 5 am on Tuesday, December 2, the LPA was located approximately 1,280 km east of Eastern Visayas.
Once the system enters the PAR as a tropical cyclone, it will be named "Wilma."
Meanwhile, Pagasa warns that one to two tropical cyclones may still develop or enter the PAR this December.
Weather specialist Leanne Loreto noted that historically, tropical cyclones forming in December tend to be "landfalling," i.e. passing directly over land, usually affecting Visayas, southern Luzon, and northern and eastern Mindanao with strong winds and heavy rains.
